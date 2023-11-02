Faulkner County authorities looking for info in 11-year-old murder of skating rink owner

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finally putting to bed an 11-year old "priority" cold case.

Sunday marked 11 years since the shooting death of Larry Billings, 60, of Conway.

On Oct. 29, 2012, Billings, the owner of Conway Roller Rink, was found dead in a bedroom of his home on Canterberry Gap Road by his teenage son.

Billings has been shot once in the back of the head.

Billings' blue 2007 Nissan Titan, which had gone missing, was reportedly found in a grocery store parking lot in west Little Rock.

Sheriff's Office investigators interviewed multiple individuals and investigated numerous possible leads in the decade since, even identifying persons of interest, without successfully closing the case.

Billings' family continues to have a $15,000 reward to give anyone that provides a tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder.

"He's got grandkids he's never met, he's got grandkids he's seen once. It's just sad all around," Billings' daughter, Ali Page, said in 2017. "There's got to be someone who knows what happened."

"This case remains a priority for us," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "In an effort to provide the family of Mr. Billings long awaited closure and bring his killer to justice, we are publicizing this information again in hopes that someone will come forward with additional information. No information is too small."

Anyone that has information of Billings' murder can call the Faulkner County Sheriff's criminal investigation division at 501-450-4917.



