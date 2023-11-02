Federal probe of oil mergers sought by Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and 22 other Democratic senators are urging federal regulators to investigate multibillion-dollar acquisitions by oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron, saying the deals could lead to higher prices at the gas pump.

In a letter Wednesday to the Federal Trade Commission, the lawmakers said Exxon's proposed $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron's proposed $53 billion purchase of Hess Corp. are two of the largest petroleum deals in U.S. history and could violate antitrust law.

"These deals are likely to harm competition, risking increased consumer prices and reduced output throughout the United States," the senators wrote. The deals threaten to harm small operators and suppress wages, they added.

Senators signing the letter included Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, and antitrust hawks such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

While supporters have argued that the global market for oil and gas is so large that even dominant firms such as Exxon or Chevron cannot restrict global capacity, "the FTC must consider how Exxon's or Chevron's vertically integrated operations may harm American competition in spite of the global market," the senators wrote.

File - High school students walk past ExxonMobil flags as they arrive to a job fair at the University of Guyana in Georgetown, Guyana, April 21, 2023. Exxon Mobil reports earnings on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

