Former soap star Christopher dead

Tyler Christopher, who starred in "General Hospital" over a period of 20 years, has died. He was 50.

Linda Rohe, Christopher's representative, said he died Tuesday after a cardiac event at his San Diego apartment.

His former "General Hospital" co-star Maurice Benard wrote on Instagram that Christopher "relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting." Benard also praised Christopher's advocacy in speaking openly about his struggle with bipolar disorder, depression and alcohol.

"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed," Bernard said.

Born Nov. 11, 1972, Christopher starred in the long-running soap "General Hospital" as Greek prince Nikolas Cassadine in three separate stints, 1996 to 1999, 2003 to 2011, and 2013 to 2016. The character has been portrayed by multiple actors since Christopher first played him in 1996.

From 2004 to 2005, Christopher played a different character, Connor Bishop, who plots to impersonate Cassadine.

After "General Hospital," he starred in "Days Of Our Lives" from 2017 to 2019. He also starred in the ABC Family series "The Lying Game" from 2011 to 2013, and made guest appearances in TV series including "Charmed" and "The Twilight Zone."

He was nominated five times for a Daytime Emmy, winning in 2016 for his work on "General Hospital."