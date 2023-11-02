FYI Calendar: Billy the Kid topic tonight at Marshals’ Museum’s Night at the Museum

Today

Inverse Performance Art Festival -- Through Nov. 5, The Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Chapter Chicks -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo -- Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

National Alzheimer's Month -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- It's In the Details, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Night at the Museum -- With author Mark Warren, 5-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum, 789 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. $13. usmmuseum.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Genealogy Workshop -- With the Shiloh Museum, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

In Concert -- University of Arkansas Jazz Combos, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Embedded Generational Knowledge -- With Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Dyan Youpee, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert -- With Joyce Yang, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Addams Family Musical" -- Performed by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-4, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

"Teen Dad" -- By playwright Adrienne Dawes, directed by Trey Smith, presented by Arts One Presents, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-3; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 4; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5; talk backs will follow the Saturday performances, Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $10-$25. artsonepresents.org/teendadinfo.

Friday

Author Talk -- With Rob Wells, author of "The Insider," noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Friday Film -- "Night and the City" (1950), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception -- For "A Flush and A Spore" mushroom art exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Day of the Dead Celebration -- 5-8 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. communitycreativecenter.org.

Book Signing -- And reading with David Lee Holcomb, author of "Lake Road, Last House," 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" -- With Betsy Jilka as Titania & Steven Marzolf as Oberon, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-4; 2 p.m. Nov. 4-5; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10; and 2 p.m. Nov. 12, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free with reservation. 575-5387 or email tickets@uark.edu.

Saturday

Drop-In Children's Eye Exams -- For ages 5 & older, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fall Genealogy Keynote Speaker -- Cynthia K. Patton, 9 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday -- "The Wizard of Oz" with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle -- For needlecrafters, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple -- Make a card case, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Day of the Dead Cultural Art Studio -- Create a Day of the Dead painting, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free with museum admission. Register at fortsmithmuseum.org.

PDA in the Park -- With speaker Zeek Taylor, part of Diversity Weekend, noon, Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. facebook.com/outineurekasprings.

Dia De Muertos -- With themed bike rides, live music and traditional food, noon-5 p.m., TxAr House, 300 S. First St. in downtown Rogers. $25; afterparty free. facebook.com/latinasenbici.

Del Dia de Muertos -- Noon-6 p.m., Shiloh Square and Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. latinartarkansas.org.

Bella Vista Birders -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Beginning Quilting -- 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Creating Foiled Letters with Leah Grant, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Conquer The Kitchen – Discovering Sas-Squash, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Archaeology of the Ozarks -- Presented by Arkansas Archeological Survey, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.

