GAC Game of the Week

SE OKLAHOMA STATE (4-5, 4-5) AT ARKANSAS TECH (4-5, 4-5)

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

WHY THE INTRIGUE Southeastern Oklahoma State has won three of its past four games, while Arkansas Tech has been on the winning side four times over the past five weeks. So both of these teams come in on hot streaks. Also, the two have identical records and are near each other in several of the Great American Conference's statistical categories.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

SE OKLAHOMA STATE DL KEVIN SIMES

The defensive linemen has been a big bright spot for the Savage Storm in a season that hasn't unfolded the way they'd like. The senior has 26 tackles, which is just the eighth most on the team, but he's got eight sacks. That total is by far more than any other Southeastern Oklahoma State player has. It's also the third-most in the Great American Conference.

ARKANSAS TECH QB TAYE GATEWOOD

The Fort Smith native has been one of the best quarterbacks in the conference over the past seven games. He's thrown for 1,835 yards, which is the second-most in the GAC, and 13 touchdowns, good for fourth among league quarterbacks. He kept the Wonder Boys in the game when the teams last played with his 218-yard, 1-touchdown performance in a 41-34 overtime loss.