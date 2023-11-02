Get to know '24 baseball commit Carson Wiggins

Flame-throwing class of 2024 right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins, who committed to Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn two years ago, reportedly hit 98 mph at the Baseball Factory All-America Game in August.

The younger brother of former Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, he chose the Razorbacks over interest from Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Wiggins, 6-5 and 210 pounds, of Roland, Okla., also hit 81-86 mph with his slider and 83 mph on his changeup, according to Baseball Factory Chief Baseball Officer Steve Bernhardt.

He was among 40 of the top prospects in the nation to participate in the Baseball Factory All-America Game at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

Nickname: Wiggy

Favorite thing about pitching: The competitive nature

Coach Dave Van Horn is: A great coach

My favorite baseball player and why: Jacob deGrom. I like to try and replicate some things that he does on the mound.

Playlist before a game: Anything by Lil Baby

My favorite TV show: Suits

My mom is always on me to: Get it done

If I won the lottery, my first purchase would be: A truck

My favorite influencer is: Kai Cenat

Where would you like to time travel – in the past or to the future: To the future because I would want to see what my future holds for me.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kai Cenat

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Raising Canes because it’s the best fast-food chicken and the bread is amazing.

I will never ever eat: Seafood

Favorite food buffet: Olive Garden

What sport is the most boring to watch: Soccer

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My friends

I miss my: Travel ball summer

The one foreign country I would like to visit: France

I’m terrified of: Spiders

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love because it gives me a thrill

Best advice I’ve received: From my brother when he told me to always just go do me and don’t try to overdo anything

Role model and why: My brother because I want to achieve what he has and more

People would be surprised that I: Play a ton of video games