HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

With one week of the high school football regular season to go, every conference in the state has something on the line with its final slate of games.

Plenty of playoff seedings will be decided by the end of Friday, including 11 No. 1 seeds.

For some teams today and Friday will be a final tuneup as they begin championship runs. For others, it will be one last effort to extend their season.

Here is where each conference stands heading into today:

7A-CENTRAL

CLINCHED Bryant, Conway, Cabot (No. 3 seed), Jonesboro, North Little Rock ELIMINATED Little Rock Central NOTABLE Bryant will visit Conway with the winner clinching the top seed and the loser the second seed. Jonesboro will claim the fourth seed with a win OR a North Little Rock loss. North Little Rock will claim the fourth seed with a win AND a Jonesboro loss. Little Rock Southwest hosts Fort Smith Northside with the winner claiming the sixth seed and the loser eliminated from playoff contention.

7A-WEST

CLINCHED Fayetteville (No. 1 seed), Benton-ville, Bentonville West, Rogers (No. 4 seed), Fort Smith Southside, Springdale Har-Ber ELIMINATED Springdale, Rogers Heritage NOTABLE Bentonville West hosts Bentonville with the winner clinching the second seed and the loser taking the third seed. Fort Smith Southside will be the fifth seed with a win OR Springdale Har-Ber loss. Springdale Har-Ber will be the fifth seed with a win AND a Fort Smith Southside loss.

6A-EAST

CLINCHED Benton (No. 1 seed), Marion (No. 2 seed), West Memphis (No. 3 seed), Little Rock Catholic, Searcy, El Dorado ELIMINATED Sheridan, Jacksonville, Greene County Tech, Sylvan Hills NOTABLE Little Rock Catholic clinches the fourth seed with a win OR a Searcy loss. Searcy clinches the fourth seed with a win AND a Little Rock Catholic loss. El Dorado clinches the fifth seed with a win AND a Little Rock Catholic loss AND a Searcy win.

6A-WEST

CLINCHED Greenwood, Little Rock Christian, Pulaski Academy (No. 3 seed) ELIMINATED Siloam Springs NOTABLE Greenwood hosts Little Rock Christian with the winner clinching the top seed and the loser taking the second seed. Greenbrier hosts Mountain Home with the winner clinching the fourth seed. If Greenbrier loses, it will be the sixth seed unless Lake Hamilton wins by 12 points or more. Russellville clinches the fifth seed with a Mountain Home win. Lake Hamilton clinches a playoff spot with a win of 12 points or more AND a Mountain Home loss AND Van Buren ending with a lower tiebreaker point total. Van Buren can make the playoffs with a win that gives it a higher tiebreaker point total than Lake Hamilton AND a Greenbrier win.

5A-CENTRAL

CLINCHED Joe T. Robinson, Pine Bluff, Mills, Maumelle (No. 4 seed) ELIMINATED Morrilton, Beebe, Vilonia, White Hall, Watson Chapel NOTABLE Mills clinches the top seed with a win. Joe T. Robinson clinches the top seed with a win AND a Mills loss. Pine Bluff clinches the top seed with a win AND a Mills loss. If Mills wins, the winner of Joe T. Robinson and Pine Bluff will be the second seed and the lost the third seed.

5A-EAST

CLINCHED Valley View (No. 1 seed), Southside Batesville (No. 2 seed), Nettleton ELIMINATED Brookland, Paragould, Forrest City NOTABLE Wynne clinches the third seed with a win AND a Batesville loss, giving Nettleton the fourth seed. If Nettleton and Valley View both win, Batesville would claim the fourth seed due to its head-to-head win over Wynne. If Wynne and Batesville both win, there would be a perfect triangle, settled by tiebreaker points to decide the third and fourth seeds.

5A-SOUTH

CLINCHED Little Rock Parkview (No. 1 seed), Hot Springs, Camden Fairview, Hot Springs Lakeside ELIMINATED Texarkana, Magnolia, Hope, De Queen NOTABLE Hot Springs has clinched a top-three seed and clinches the second seed with a win. Hot Springs Lakeside clinches the second seed with a win that puts it ahead of Camden Fairview in the standings. Camden Fairview clinches the third seed with a win AND a Hot Springs Lakeside loss. If Camden Fairview and Hot Springs Lakeside both win, it would create a perfect triangle that would be decided by tiebreaker points.

5A-WEST

CLINCHED Alma, Shiloh Christian, Farmington, Harrison ELIMINATED Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Dardanelle, Clarksville NOTABLE Alma clinches the top seed with a win over Shiloh Christian, but it can also finish with any of the four playoff seedings. Shiloh Christian clinches the top seed with a win AND a Farmington loss, taking the second seed if Farmington wins and the third seed with a loss to Alma. Farmington clinches the top seed with a win AND a Shiloh Christian win. Farmington can finish with the second seed with a loss AND a Shiloh Christian win. With an Alma win, Farmington can also finish the third or fourth seed. Harrison clinches the second seed with a win of at least two points AND losses by Alma and Farmington. Harrison will be the third seed with a win if Shiloh Christian and Farmington win, taking the fourth seed with a loss OR wins by Alma and Farmington.

4A-1

CLINCHED Elkins (No. 1 seed), Ozark (No. 2 seed), Lincoln, Gravette, Gentry ELIMINATED Berryville, Green Forest, Huntsville NOTABLE Gravette clinches the third seed with a win OR a Gentry win by one point AND a Lincoln loss. Gravette falls to the fifth seed with a loss of at least two points. Lincoln clinches the third seed with a win OR a Gentry win over at least two points. Lincoln will be the fourth seed if Gravette beats Gentry. Gentry will be the fourth seed with a win over Gravette AND a Lincoln win OR a win of at least two points and a Lincoln loss. Gentry clinches the fifth seed with a loss OR a win of exactly one point AND an Elkins win.

4A-2

CLINCHED Harding Academy (No. 1 seed), Heber Springs (No. 2 seed), Bald Knob, Stuttgart, Lonoke (No. 5 seed) ELIMINATED Cave City, Riverview NOTABLE Bald Knob hosts Stuttgart with the winner clinching the third seed and the loser falling to the fourth seed.

4A-3

CLINCHED Rivercrest, Blytheville, Pocahontas, Highland ELIMINATED Jonesboro Westside, Harrisburg NOTABLE Rivercrest hosts Blytheville with the winner clinching the top seed. If Rivercrest and Pocahontas win, then Pocahontas would be the second seed, Blytheville the third and Highland the fourth. If Rivercrest and Highland win, the order would go Rivercrest, Blytheville, Highland, Pocahontas. Gosnell needs a win AND a Trumann loss to clinch the fifth seed. Trumann clinches the fifth seed with a win.

4A-4

CLINCHED Bauxite, Central Arkansas Christian, Lamar ELIMINATED Benton Harmony Grove, Little Rock Hall, Dover NOTABLE Central Arkansas Christian clinches the top seed with a win. Lamar clinches the top seed with a win AND a Bauxite loss. Bauxite clinches the top seed with a win AND a Central Arkansas Christian loss. Clinton is eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. Mayflower is eliminated with a loss AND a Clinton win. If Bauxite, Clinton and Mayflower win, the loser of the Central Arkansas Christian and Lamar game will join the latter two and Pottsville in a four-way tie for the third seed. If Bauxite loses, and Mayflower and Clinton win, there will be a five-way tie for the second seed with Potts-ville and the loser of Lamar-Central Arkansas Christian. Both scenarios will be determined by a combination of tiebreaker points and head-to-head records. Mayflower, Clinton and Pottsville are all at risk of elimination depending on the tiebreaker scenario.

4A-7

CLINCHED Malvern, Arkadelphia, Nashville (No. 3 seed), Ashdown (No. 4 seed) ELIMINATED None NOTABLE Arkadelphia hosts Malvern with the winner clinching the top seed and the loser claiming the second seed. Waldron visits Mena with the winner taking the conference’s fifth and final seed, the loser will be eliminated from playoff contention.

4A-8

CLINCHED Warren (No. 1 seed), DeWitt (No. 2 seed), Monticello, Crossett ELIMINATED Dumas, Star City, Helena-West Helena NOTABLE Monticello hosts Crossett with the winner clinching the third seed and the loser claiming the fourth seed. McGehee will be the fifth seed with a win. Hamburg clinches the fifth seed with a win AND a McGehee loss.

3A-1

CLINCHED Booneville (No. 1 seed), Charleston (No. 2 seed), Hackett, Mansfield, Lavaca (No. 5 seed) ELIMINATED West Fork, Cedarville, Greenland NOTABLE Hackett hosts Mansfield with the winner clinching the third seed and the winner claiming the fourth seed.

3A-2

CLINCHED Salem (No. 1 seed), Perryville, Newport, Quitman ELIMINATED Yellville-Summit NOTABLE Perryville hosts Newport with the winner clinching the second seed and the loser claiming the third seed. Atkins will clinch the fourth seed with a win. Atkins will be the fifth seed with a loss AND a Quitman loss, but if Quitman wins, Atkins would be eliminated from playoff contention. Melbourne clinches the fifth seed with a win over Atkins AND a Quitman win. Quitman clinches the fourth seed with a win AND an Atkins loss, taking the fifth seed if both teams win.

3A-3

CLINCHED Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Manila, Osceola, Palestine-Wheatley (No. 5 seed) ELIMINATED Piggott NOTABLE Hoxie hosts Walnut Ridge with the winner clinching the top seed and the loser claiming the second seed. Osceola hosts Manila with the winner taking the third seed and the loser claiming the fourth seed.

3A-4

CLINCHED Glen Rose (No. 1 seed), Bismarck, Centerpoint, Jessieville, Magnet Cove ELIMINATED Danville, Paris, Two Rivers NOTABLE Bismarck hosts Centerpoint with the winner clinching the second seed and the loser claiming the third seed. Jessieville clinches the fourth seed with a win. Magnet Cove clinches the fourth seed with a win AND a Jessieville loss.

3A-5

CLINCHED Prescott (No. 1 seed), Junction City (No. 2 seed), Fouke, Smackover, Gurdon (No. 5 seed) ELIMINATED Horatio NOTABLE Fouke hosts Smackover with the winner taking the third seed and the loser claiming the fourth seed.

3A-6

CLINCHED Camden Harmony Grove (No. 1 seed), Fordyce (No. 2 seed), Barton, Rison, Drew Central ELIMINATED Lake Village NOTABLE Barton clinches the third seed with a win AND a Rison loss. Rison clinches the third seed with a win OR a Barton loss. Drew Central can claim the fourth seed with a win. It will be the fifth seed with a loss.

2A-1

CLINCHED Bigelow (No. 1 seed), Conway Christian (No. 2 seed), Hector (No. 3 seed) ELIMINATED Horatio NOTABLE Johnson County Westside will host Mountainburg in a winner-take-all game for the fourth seed, with the loser eliminated from playoff contention.

2A-2

CLINCHED East Poinsett County, Marked Tree, McCrory ELIMINATED Earle, Clarendon, Marianna NOTABLE East Poinsett County hosts Marked Tree with the winner clinching the top seed. East Poinsett claims the second seed with a loss. Marked Tree clinches the second seed with a loss AND a McCrory win. McCrory clinches the third seed with a win. Des Arc clinches the second seed with a win AND a Marked Tree loss. Cross County clinches the fourth seed with a win AND a Des Arc loss.

2A-3

CLINCHED Mineral Springs, Murfreesboro, Poyen (No. 3 seed) ELIMINATED Lafayette County, Foreman NOTABLE Murfreesboro hosts Mineral Springs with the winner clinching the top seed and the loser claiming the second seed. Mount Ida hosts Dierks with the winner clinching the fourth seed and eliminating the loser.

2A-4

CLINCHED Hazen, Carlisle, England (No. 3 seed), Bearden (No. 4 seed) ELIMINATED Baptist Prep, Episcopal Collegiate, Hampton NOTABLE Hazen hosts Carlisle with the winner clinching the top seed and the loser claiming the second seed.

8-MAN

2A-NORTH CLINCHED Rector (No. 1 seed), Brinkley (No. 2 seed), Izard County (No. 3 seed) ELIMINATED None NOTABLE Augusta hosts Midland with the winner clinching the fourth seed and the loser eliminated from playoff contention.

2A-SOUTH CLINCHED Strong (No. 1 seed), Mountain Pine (No. 2 seed), Spring Hill, Woodlawn ELIMINATED Dermott, Hermitage, Marvell NOTABLE Woodlawn hosts Spring Hill with the winner clinching the third seed and the loser claiming the fourth seed.



