IN THE NEWS

Kay Granger -- the first woman to serve as Fort Worth's mayor and Texas' longest-serving GOP House member with 14 terms -- says, at age 80, she won't seek another one.

Alvin Pettit will design the statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman near Philadelphia's City Hall after officials drew fire last year for commissioning a white sculptor from North Carolina -- who later withdrew his entry -- for the work without an open competition.

Gilbert Augustin, 30, is charged in New York with manslaughter as a hate crime after, prosecutors say, he escalated a minor traffic crash into the fatal beating of the other motorist -- a 66-year-old practicing Sikh who was disparaged as "turban man."

Dave Roetman is out of a job one week after he started as the North Dakota Republican Party's executive director as a result of his online posts on questions such as whether women should be addressed as "broads" or "dames" and a meme that treated racial prejudice dismissively.

Josh Dobson, North Carolina's labor commissioner, will not put his picture onto elevator inspection certificates -- a practice started by a predecessor -- and says he'd prefer that riders focus on the agency's hard work instead of him.

Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison were found guilty of passport fraud and identity theft in Honolulu for living much of their lives under the names of two long-dead infants buried in Texas cemeteries -- a ruse that prosecutors say allowed them to dodge debts.

Jonathon J. Dunn is under federal indictment in Utah over allegations that, while co-piloting an unnamed flight last year and authorized to carry a handgun, he threatened to shoot the plane's captain if the flight were diverted over a passenger's medical crisis.

Ina Thea Kenoyer is jailed on a murder charge in Minot, N.D., in the antifreeze poisoning of her boyfriend the day after he met with a lawyer to claim an inheritance and after she told investigators she was entitled to some of the cash as Steven Riley's common-law wife and that she'd planned to share with his son.

Ann Faucette says her husband, Lawrence, "knew his time with us was short and this was his last chance to do for others" after the 58-year-old Maryland father of two died almost six weeks after becoming the second person to receive a pig's transplanted heart.

Artist, Alvin Pettit speaks at the podium as his winning sculpture of Harriet Tubman is unveiled on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)



Family members from Harriet Tubman, Evelyn Green, left, and Danetta Green Johnson, smile during Alvin Pettit's speech, as his winning sculpture of Harriet Tubman is unveiled on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

