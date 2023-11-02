Lady Lions head to SWAC tourney

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff enters this week's SWAC soccer tournament as the No. 5 seed hoping for a deep run.

The Lady Lions kick off at 1 p.m. today against No. 4 Texas Southern in the first round at Prairie View A&M.

UAPB (9-10-1, 4-5 SWAC) beat Texas Southern 3-1 in Houston on Sept. 24 for what was its first SWAC win of the season.

Texas Southern (6-12-1, 5-3-1) rebounded to finish just ahead of UAPB and will look for revenge in the postseason.

The Lady Tigers have scored 18 goals in SWAC play, second best in the conference. Isabella Dillow is tied for second with five SWAC goals this season. She has scored a league-best three game-winning goals.

UAPB is fifth in the SWAC with 12 goals in conference play. Yiselle Bernal and Iyanah Hicks each have three SWAC goals this season, tying them with many others for seventh in the league.

Texas Southern may have the edge in scoring, but UAPB has a better defensive record this year. The Lady Lions have allowed 11 goals in conference play, good for fifth. Texas Southern has allowed 17, putting the Lady Tigers in eighth out of 10 teams.

UAPB goalkeeper Makaila Riedel is third in the SWAC in save percentage at 0.866. She has made 58 saves and allowed nine goals.

The winner between the Lady Lions and Tigers will advance to the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday against the winner between No. 1 Grambling State and No. 8 Alabama A&M. UAPB beat Alabama A&M 1-0 in Pine Bluff but lost 3-0 to Grambling on the road in the regular season finale.

The SWAC women's soccer championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. All games will be streamed live on the SWAC Digital Network.