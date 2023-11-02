Lawrence takes job with state commission

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County Undersheriff Jason Lawrence said he's resigning to accept the deputy director of training position at the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

He tendered his resignation Monday, according to an email Sheriff Mike McCormick sent to staff Tuesday morning. The county provided the email in response to a records request.

"I greatly appreciate the many contributions made by Undersheriff Lawrence," McCormick said in the email. "He has worked tirelessly in service to Garland County and to the GCSO providing leadership and professionalism. It has been my privilege to work closely with Undersheriff Lawrence since 2015. I wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors."

Lawrence said Nov. 11 will be his final day at the department. He starts his new job on Nov. 13. Former Hot Springs Police Chief Chris Chapmond is CLEST's director. The governor appointed him in January.