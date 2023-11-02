Little Rock city board hears funding requests from city department heads tied to 2024 budget





Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors heard requests from city department heads for additional resources for possible inclusion in the city's 2024 budget during a meeting on Wednesday that lasted most of the day.

Department officials presented their desired expenditures and new positions above the level established in the budget for the current year.

Officials hope to be able to deliver a proposed draft budget for review on Nov. 14, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said. The city board is not expected to take a vote that day; members must approve a budget for 2024 sometime before the end of the year.

On Wednesday, Scott recognized and thanked the city's financial team, including Scott Massanelli, the treasury manager who currently is serving as the city's interim chief financial officer.

Former chief financial officer Sara Lenehan has retired but has continued to help the city's finance officials through the budget process, Scott said.

The ongoing contract negotiations with union leaders at the Police Department will greatly affect the makeup of the 2024 budget, and there will be items city board members heard about on Wednesday that will not be funded, Scott acknowledged toward the conclusion of the session.

Officials would try to fund "as much as possible based on the revenue," Scott said, adding that the union contracts were a "key indicator" for what the city will be able to do.

According to the 2023 operating budget, spending associated with the Police Department and Fire Department encompassed approximately 60% of spending under the city's general fund.

Susan Altrui, the director of the Little Rock Zoo, told city board members of plans for a new Komodo dragon exhibit to coincide with the Year of the Dragon in 2024. Should the city allocate an additional $300,000 for the zoo's capital budget, the zoo's foundation has agreed to match it, she said.

Officials at the Police Department hope to pursue more digitization of documents and reduce the volume of paper they use, Police Chief Heath Helton said.

Other plans include the transitioning of certain jobs currently performed by sworn personnel to civilian employees following the recommendations of a staffing study, Helton said.

Asked about the additional resources required to make the department's real-time crime center more effective, Helton said officials need the community to get more involved.

"Our community partners have not stepped up like I thought they would," Helton said. About 1,200 residents have registered cameras or the fact that they have had a camera, he said.

Fire Department personnel hope to replace a training building where recruits learn how to properly extinguish fires, but which is unsafe and has been condemned, Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said.

They also hope to add two additional battalion chiefs to the existing group of four, he said.

At Scott's request, Director Leland Couch of the Parks and Recreation Department addressed the status of the failed heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that serves the indoor pool area at the Dalton James Dailey Family Fitness and Aquatic Center.

The indoor pool has been closed since February. Couch said officials are reviewing a $1.9 million bid from Hydco; officials have allocated $1.5 million for the project, he said.

The replacement process might take seven months, Couch said.

He is in the final process of hiring someone to handle public relations, marketing and social media, a role that has been vacant since 2017, he said.

Couch also laid out the need to replace the aged golf course maintenance fleet, explaining that officials are hiring contractors to mow because the city cannot maintain its fleet.

The Planning and Development Department is seeking to add an assistant director plus several other additional employees, said Director Jamie Collins.

The department also needs a building generator to serve the permits desk in the event of a power outage during inclement weather, Collins said.

When describing the city's planned 2024 outside-agency allocations, Scott said officials are looking to "strongly increase" the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' allocation from the $2.2 million allocated for the current year.





Little Rock Board member Joan Adcock asks a question of Abdoul Kabaou, chief information officer for the city, during a budget presentation at a work session with the Little Rock Board of Directors Wednesday at The Centre at University Park in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





