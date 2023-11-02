Police beat: Man robbed, shot inside LR residence

Man robbed, shot inside LR residence

Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon investigated an armed robbery that left a man shot, according to a police incident report.

Officers responding around 4:51 p.m. to a shooting report met with Clifton Green, 44, who had been shot in the stomach inside a residence at 4209 W. 22nd St.

Green told police he had been dropped off at the residence when he saw a man and a woman get out of a silver Mercedes and approach him before demanding his wallet. They followed him inside, Green said, and the man, who he identified as Gregory Stewart, 29, flashed a gun at him.

Green gave the two $70 in cash because Stewart was pointing the gun at his head, he told police. Then he ran away into another room, but Stewart shot through the door. Officers noticed a bullet hole in the door.

The two drove away in the Mercedes, and the report did not indicate that police had made any arrests Wednesday. Stewart did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Wednesday night.