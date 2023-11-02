Manufacturing gauge falls to 3-month low

A measure of U.S. factory activity stumbled to a three-month low as sagging orders and scant production growth undercut hopes that manufacturing is turning the corner after an extended retreat, the Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday.

The manufacturing gauge fell 2.3 points, the biggest monthly decrease in more than a year, to 46.7. Readings below 50 indicate contraction, and the October index trailed all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

While the pullback likely reflected the effect of a strike at the nation's automakers that idled many vehicle plants, 13 industries reported contracting activity and just two indicated growth.

"Demand remains soft, but production execution is stable compared to September as panelists' companies continue to manage outputs, material inputs and -- more aggressively -- labor costs," Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.

The October decline wiped out much of the progress in the prior three months, leaving the ISM index close to its lowest level since the aftermath of the pandemic. The gauge may well snap back after labor deals were reached between the United Auto Workers union and Big Three automakers.

The group's orders index dropped to a five-month low of 45.5 in October, indicating demand is shrinking at a faster pace, Wednesday's report showed. The ISM production gauge moved closer to stagnation.

A measure of factory payrolls slipped back into contraction territory to the lowest level in three months.

Inventories shrank at the fastest pace since June 2012. That measure may also have been affected by the autoworker walkout as the production slowdown forced automakers to sell existing stock.

The ISM report also showed prices paid for materials shrank at a slower pace, suggesting some stabilization in input costs.