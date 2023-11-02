Heidi Klum shook her tail feathers Tuesday for her latest elaborate Halloween costume, dressing up as a peacock with several acrobats forming her tail feathers. Klum capped her resplendent costume off by having her husband, Tom Kaulitz, accompany her dressed as her egg. Klum’s New York party has been a staple of the spooky season for more than two decades, drawing a host of celebrities since its first iteration in 2000. The German-born supermodel typically undergoes hours of makeup, emerging in past years as Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and last year’s giant rain worm. Klum, 50, made her grand entrance on the carpet accompanied by Cirque du Soleil performers. “A lot of planning goes into it,” she said. “First you have to have an idea. And the idea for me was to do something with many, many people.” Klum called herself in costume “he” — proving the model did her research as male peacocks have elaborate tail feathers while the females have shorter, duller tails.

If Henry Winkler is not a morning person, it’s impossible to tell. He has logged onto Zoom for an interview about his new memoir but occasionally is interrupted by a phone call — which he answers with a cheery “Good Morning.” His granddaughter walks through his home office, as do his dogs. He introduces them. At one point, Winkler stops to point out roses on his desk that he picked from his garden. TV’s The Fonz says this is a good example of his morning routine. This overall cheeriness and settled demeanor is particularly interesting because Winkler didn’t grow up in a happy home. His parents left Germany in 1939. His father told his mother they were going on a business trip to the United States. They never returned. The rest of their family was killed in World War II by Nazis, Winkler says. Winkler’s parents belittled him because he did poorly in school, thinking “if I stayed at my desk long enough, I was going to get it.” Winkler, 78, is dyslexic. The struggles with reading have brought him shame and frustration for much of his life, yet Winkler has gone on to co-write more than one dozen children’s books and now a memoir, “Being Henry: The Fonz… and Beyond” was released this week. A new children’s book called “Detective Duck” is also available. Winkler writes about landing the role of Arthur Fonzarelli, the Fonz, on TV’s “Happy Days” in a 1973 audition. The role made him an overnight star. In 2018, he received his first prime-time Emmy for his role as Gene Cousineau on “Barry.” In the book, Winkler reflects on making peace with the lack of a relationship with his parents, experiencing superstardom on the sitcom “Happy Days” and his decades-old friendship with Ron Howard.

Henry Winkler poses for a portrait in New York on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, to promote his memoir "Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)





