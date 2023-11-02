NBA Best Bets and Bold Predictions: Raptors vs. 76ers

The 76ers won their fourth straight game against the Raptors north of the border over the weekend and now the four-game season series shifts to the City of Brotherly Love.

Toronto is on the second night of a back-to-back, having just blown out Milwaukee, while Philadelphia had three full days of rest since its last game, a huge win over Portland in its home opener. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are both off to a scorching start to the season with averages of 31 and 30.3 points per game, respectively. They combined for 68 points in the win over the Raptors to survive a three-point onslaught and 24 points from Scottie Barnes.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds

Spread: Raptors +8.5 (-110) | 76ers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: TOR (+270) | PHI (-376)

Total: 215.5 — Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 2 | 7 p.m. ET | NBA TV

Only the Celtics and Mavericks have been more efficient on offense than the 76ers, who are averaging 119 points per game on 50/41/81 shooting splits as a team. As such, the over has hit in every Philly game so far, including the 114–107 win over the Raptors when the total was set at 214.5. Tonights over/under is a full point higher, but it seems well within reach, especially after Toronto scored a season-high 130 on Wednesday against the Bucks behind 15 made threes.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the league in pace of play (the Raptors are 30th, the 76ers are 20th) but rank in the top half of the league in three-point percentage, which can help send a game over in a hurry.

Torontos offseason addition, Dennis Schröder, has been one of the best distributors in the league so far with three double doubles through five games and he just had his best outing against the Bucks with 24 points and 11 dimes. Count on him to keep his teammates involved in an Atlantic Division battle in Philadelphia.

Best Bet: Over 215.5 (-118)

Bold Prediction: Dennis Schröder Records a Double Double

