Neighbors says Wolfenbarger departure was on good terms





SPRINGDALE -- Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors addressed Jersey Wolfenbarger's departure from his team Wednesday at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon at Home 2 Suites.

"I know when there's no information out, everybody thinks negative things," Neighbors said. "Jersey is good. It was very amicable. She's going to be a great player for somebody someplace. It just didn't work out here."

Neighbors said the decision was made by Wolfenbarger, a junior, late last week.

"We certainly have invested a lot with Jersey the last two years, and on Friday last week, she decided she wanted to not be a part of it," Neighbors said. "There is no transfer portal window right now."

The portal will reopen in March, Neighbors said, at which time Wolfenbarger is expected to enter.

"I'm not speaking about Jersey at all specifically, I'm just speaking in generalities," Neighbors said. "Any player in the country right now that would not want to be a part of their team does not have a portal to go into. They can do it, but if they go into that portal right now, they're forfeiting the fact that they would be immediately eligible for the next school they go to."

The seventh-year Arkansas coach said his team has plenty of depth and should be able to withstand Wolfenbarger's departure.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open their season Tuesday against Louisiana-Monroe at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

"It just takes us from 11 to 10 deep," Neighbors said. "I mean, that's the way to put it. ... We've been trying to play 11. Now we'll be working with 5-on-5."

Wolfenbarger averaged 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game over her freshman and sophomore seasons with the Razorbacks. She was named to the SEC all-freshman team in 2021-22.

Wolfenbarger was a 5-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American as a senior at Fort Smith Northside High School.









Arkansas guard/forward Jersey Wolfenbarger (24) shoots, Thursday, February 16, 2023 during the first half of a basketball game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





