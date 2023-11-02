Nemechek, Allgaier, Mayer, and Custer are contenders for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 title

PHOENIX, Ariz. — After a rough and tumbling crash fest at the Martinsville Speedway, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 is set.



Justin Allgaier squeaked by Sheldon Creed for the win and gained a spot in the Championship 4 alongside Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer.

Nemechek and Mayer are in the Championship 4 for the first time, while Custer secured his third playoff berth and Allgaier his sixth. Those four drivers will compete for the Xfinity championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix Raceway on the USA Network.

After making the climb up from the lower series to the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports in 2020, Nemechek climbed the NASCAR ladder again by racing with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. Nemechek has won seven races this season, the highest win total among all three series in NASCAR in 2023.



Four years after his rookie season with Front Row Motorsports, Nemechek will be back in the Cup Series in 2024 with Legacy Motor Club as the team will switch their manufacturers from Chevrolet to Toyota.



Yet, John Hunter Nemechek is focused on his pursuit of the Xfinity Series championship.



“All the focus has been on this year and this No. 20 team.” Nemechek said at Championship 4 media day Thursday. “In years past, I have been worried. I would say at times about what my future looks like and different things of that sort. But, all in all, I'm happy with the spot that I'm in. I'm enjoying being able to run up front, win races and even if I didn't have a cup deal, I'd probably be in the same mindset.”

With the points that Nemechek accumulated by winning races and stages during the regular season, he was able to lock himself into the Championship 4 on points before the end of the race at Martinsville. He was involved in the last-lap wreck and was credited with 18th place. Even through the carnage, Nemechek easily secured his spot.



Nemechek credited some past champions with his growth in the sport. He did not mention any names but said there are definitely some GOATs of the sport. Nemechek is not the only driver in the Championship 4 reclimbing the racing ladder.



Cole Custer was demoted from the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing car in the Cup Series at the end of the 2022 season in favor of Ryan Preece. Back in the Xfinity Series where he’d previously found success with Stewart-Haas Racing from 2017 to 2019, making two Championship 4 appearances, he looked to bounce back.

While Custer had the results to prove that he could get back into the Championship 4, he struggled with only one top 10 in the first six races of the season. As the season progressed, Custer performed better and scored two wins in the regular season at the road courses of Portland, Ore., and the streets of Chicago.

“We really learned how to work as a team and get our cars better and really what we needed to show up to the weekend and get what we needed,” he said.



Going into Martinsville, there were three drivers near the cut for the Championship 4: Custer, Allgaier and Austin Hill. Custer literally backed his way into the playoffs after being involved in the last lap wreck at Martinsville, which saw Allgaier clinch his spot in the playoffs with a win.



Allgaier needed to win to keep his playoff hopes alive last week at Martinsville Speedway. During the red flag on lap 245, Allgaier gave himself a “5% chance and that's probably being a little bit generous” to make the playoffs. But with Sheldon Creed slowing in turns three and four, Allgaier was able to get by on the bottom to win the race.



He said the key in his sixth Championship 4 appearance is “being present in the moment and understanding what's gonna happen, yellow flag-wise, pit stop-wise, even knowing when you get behind,” the race is never over until the checkered flag is waved.



Details during pit stops and the race are going to be crucial for the success of the No. 7 team.



“We've had fast race cars. I've made more mistakes in 2023 than I've made probably in my entire career, combined pit road speeding penalties and just dumb stuff,” Allgaier said.



The Xfinity Series veteran Allgaier was able to guide another Championship 4 driver to be in the moment after the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.



“I'll never forget, Sam [Mayer] and I work out together a lot and were getting ready to go go-karting,” he said. “Sam had crashed on lap one and took himself out. We got to the go-karting [place], he was head-down dragging. I was like, ‘Man, what's wrong?’ ”

Mayer said he should know better and made the crew members’ week long by repairing the car.

“Listen, you can be sad all you want, but you can’t fix the past,” Allgaier asserted. “You can’t go back a week ago and go do it again. The only thing you can do is make it worse or you can make it better. If you sulk and you’re miserable, you do a bad job at the next one because you’re sad about the last one. Now, you double-screwed over your [crew] guys.”



Mayer had a sophomore surge in the Xfinity Series in the latter half of the season. In his 71st career start, Mayer scored his first career Xfinity Series win at Road America. Now, Mayer has reeled off four wins in the last 13 starts. With his win at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Mayer locked himself into the Championship 4 early.



“All it takes is one win, and it propels you forward. We see that for me, like one win turns into two turns, into three, turns into a Round of 8 appearance, turns into a Championship 4 appearance,” Mayer said. “Your confidence level goes through the roof, and you figure out how to do it and that you can do it.”



Team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. commented about the growth of Mayer.

Earnhardt knew that Mayer was a raw talent behind the wheel. “I knew he was fast, but he’s young and mistake-prone. I would pick with him a lot about hitting the wall on lap one. Probably 60% of the year.”

Also, Earnhardt Jr. credited crew chief Mardy Lindley for Mayer’s success.



"There's no prototype crew chief that fits all race car drivers and the type of person that Sam needed was Marty [Lindley],” he said.



