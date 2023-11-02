



Boyd Metals plans

to add 20 jobs in LR

Boyd Metals said Wednesday that it plans an expansion of its facility at the Port of Little Rock that will add 20 jobs.

"Boyd Metals, a subsidiary of Russel Metals, is excited to grow with our customers," said Brian Newman, president of Boyd Metals Inc., in a news release. "Boyd Metals opened our Little Rock ... location in 2006 and expanding our footprint shows a commitment to both our employees and our customer base. We are happy to be a staple in the Little Rock community, and this investment enhances our reputation as the leading metal supplier in the region."

The 40,500-square-foot expansion will allow Boyd Metals to add processing equipment and increase inventory, the company said.

The company established a Little Rock location in 2006 and built its current facility -- a 31,500-square-foot bay with office space -- in 2009. It expanded again in 2015, adding 36,000 square feet.

Boyd Metals operates a full-line steel service center "offering an extensive inventory of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, fiberglass, red metal, PVF, and other industrial products," the release said.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Walmart sets sales,

membership events

Walmart Inc. will have two Black Friday events this month for the Christmas shopping season, and is promoting its Walmart Plus program with a half-off membership price and early shopping advantage.

On Wednesday and on Nov. 22, Christmas holiday discounts will be available online starting at 2 p.m. and continuing in stores through the following Fridays.

And as it did last year, Walmart will let Plus members start shopping for online deals three hours earlier on both days, starting at 11 a.m. Last year, though, Plus members got a six-hour head start.

The Bentonville-based retailer will close its stores on Thanksgiving.

Walmart is introducing a toy registry this year so shoppers can create a toy wish list with items on the Top Toy List at Walmart.com.

On Nov. 27 -- also known as Cyber Monday -- Walmart Plus members will for the first time get the three-hour advance start in shopping for online deals.

-- Serenah McKay

6.60 gain wraps up

index day at 835.54

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 835.54, up 6.60 points.

"Equities rallied for a third consecutive day as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and noted that 'in light of the uncertainties and risks ... the Committee is proceeding carefully' as the technology sector led stocks higher," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



