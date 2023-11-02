FOOTBALL

Firings at Vegas

Josh McDaniels became the first non-interim coach in the Super Bowl era to be fired by two franchises before the end of his second season when Las Vegas Raiders announced that owner Mark Davis had fired McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler shortly after midnight Central on Wednesday. "After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best." The Raiders also announced linebackers coach Antonio Pierce will take over as the interim coach. His first game will be Sunday at home against the New York Giants. He played for New York from 2005-09 and started all 16 games on the 2007 team that won the Super Bowl.. Las Vegas also announced assistant general manager Champ Kelly will be the interim GM. The team will conduct searches for replacements for McDaniels and Ziegler after the season. The firings continued later Wednesday when offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi was let go. Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree was promoted to offensive coordinator and Pierce said Aidan O'Connell had replaced starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders under McDaniels went 6-11 in 2022 and are 3-5 so far this season for a .360 winning percentage. His record at Denver was 11-17 (.393). Even so, Davis has stood by McDaniels, and the timing of this dismissal is surprising. McDaniels met with the media early Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled for another news conference Wednesday morning to discuss facing the Giants. The Raiders have failed to score at least 20 points in eight of their past nine games dating to last season, and offense is his specialty. The one game Las Vegas reached that figure came because of a fourth-quarter safety in a 21-17 victory over the Patriots on Oct. 15. Perhaps just as damaging was the public displeasure some of his players have shown. Star wide receiver Davante Adams, in particular, has been vocal since the offseason about his concerns regarding the direction of the franchise. Running back Josh Jacobs when asked after Monday night's loss to the Detroit Lions about what might spark the offense, said, "I don't know, that ain't my job."

Bears fire RBs coach

The Chicago Bears fired running backs coach David Walker on Wednesday, leaving Coach Matt Eberflus down two assistants after defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in September and raising more questions about the team's culture. Walker was in his second season with the Bears. He was hired after Eberflus replaced Matt Nagy following the 2021 season. "As the head coach, we are building a program," Eberflus said. "We have standards to uphold as a staff and organization both on and off the field. And those standards were not met." The Bears are last in the NFC North at 2-6 and 5-20 in two seasons under Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles. They lost 14 consecutive games before winning at Washington in Week 5. They play this week in a stadium where they haven't come out on top since 1991 when they visit New Orleans, though they did beat the Saints in Baton Rouge in 2005 because of Hurricane Katrina. Eberflus offered few details about Walker's situation, declining to say if his dismissal was for behavioral reasons and if it had anything to do with his coaching ability. He also would not say if he felt blindsided by Walker's situation or the one involving Williams, who resigned Sept. 20, saying he needed to "take care of my health and my family." Poles seemed to shed a little more light on why Walker was dismissed. "If you don't meet those expectations of how you move around this building and how you treat people, how you talk to people, how you act, you don't belong here," Poles said.

Stafford's status uncertain

It is too early for the Los Angeles Rams to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford will be healthy enough to start at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, leaving Coach Sean McVay to prepare for all possibilities. Brett Rypien took first-team reps in practice on Wednesday, and Dresser Winn ran the scout team after being signed to the practice squad. Stafford was unavailable after spraining a ligament in his right thumb during a 40-23 loss at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. "We're just taking it a day at a time," McVay said.

HORSE RACING

2nd horse dies

Geaux Rocket Ride was euthanized Wednesday, four days after being injured during a workout leading up to the Breeders' Cup and struggling to recover after surgery. It's the second death this week leading up to this weekend's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita. Practical Move, a contender in the $1 million Dirt Mile, collapsed on the track after a gallop Tuesday. Breeders' Cup officials said his death was due to "a cardiac event." A required necropsy will determine the official cause. Geaux Rocket Ride was being pointed toward the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic when he got hurt. He appeared to stumble and was pulled up by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith. He jumped off and held the 3-year-old colt's right front leg until help arrived last Saturday at Santa Anita. Geaux Rocket Ride sustained a condylar fracture. It's a repetitive strain injury that results in a fracture to the cannon bone above the fetlock due to large loads transmitted during high-speed workouts.

TENNIS

Gauff falls at Finals

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff double-faulted four times in a row while serving for the second set and wound up losing 6-0, 7-5 to three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek in round-robin action at the WTA Finals on a windy Wednesday night at Cancun, Mexico. In the other singles match Wednesday at the season-ending championship -- which is for the top eight players in women's tennis -- three-time major finalist Ons Jabeur defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3. The two women who will advance to the semifinals from this group will be determined Friday, when Swiatek (who is 2-0 so far) faces Jabeur (1-1), and Gauff (1-1) meets Vondrousva (0-2).

Djokovic chasing No. 1

Novak Djokovic stayed on track for the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record eighth time by beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Djokovic was competing in his first singles match since mid-September when he played for Serbia in the group stage of the Davis Cup. A six-time champion at the Paris Masters, Djokovic increased his lead to 5-1 before converting his third match point when Etcheverry netted a backhand. Djokovic can widen the gap with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the race for the year-end top spot after the Spaniard lost to qualifier Roman Safiullin on Tuesday. Alcaraz is the only player who can overtake Djokovic when Daniil Medvedev dropped out of contention after he was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) earlier Wednesday.