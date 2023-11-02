OPINION | Randy McCrory: Never heard of Electric Springs? There’s a reason for that.

Photo of the Electric Springs Sanitorium building In the mid 1880's, Electric Springs near the northeast city limits of Rogers were know far and wide for the curative properties. They had a large first class resort hotel here and a very good and well know sanitarium. Many claims were made about the water here.

If you asked most people in Benton County where the community of Electric Springs was, they wouldn't have a clue.

Print Headline: Once popular heath resort of Electric Springs no longer to be found

