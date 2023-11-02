Other Days

100 years ago

Nov 02, 1923

HELENA -- Bent with age and leaning heavily on a cane, a negro walked into the county clerk's office here today and asked for a marriage license. He said his name was Harrison V. Brown, aged 120, and that his intended bride was Hortense Anderson. Deputy clerks Burke and Plumlee questioned him and were astonished to learn that he shoveled coal on a steamboat... Helena was laid out as a townsite in 1819. The old negro said he's born in Louisville, Ky., and was about 17 when he first took to "shoveling coal." He overlooked the fact that steamboats used wood in those days if there were any steamers on the Mississippi. Harrison said he had decided to marry again to get a housekeeper. Hortense is 71.

50 years ago

Nov. 02, 1973

Wednesday's column was about cities and their problems: today's column picks up that theme. The basic recipe for urban decay, as outlined Wednesday, goes something like this: Federal policies -- in the shape of freeways, home mortgages and tax incentives -- have encouraged the more affluent residents of big cities to head for the suburbs. Increasingly, the cities have become the dwelling place of the black, or poor, or old, or all three. These persons are heavy consumers of public services -- police, welfare, medical and so forth -- and pay less in taxes than they get in services. But the cities have had increasing difficulty making up the difference with tax money from other sources because the tax base has drifted away from the city as its middle class residents have left.

25 years ago

Nov. 02, 1998

BENTONVILLE -- Lots of people walk along Moberly Lane from the residential neighborhoods to nearby Memorial Park or local stores. The lane itself represents a major north-south connection point coming into Bentonville from the east. It's a heavily traveled road. City officials hope to alleviate safety dangers by building sidewalks as part of a plan that includes bike/pedestrian trails through town. Troy Galloway, Bentonville's director of planning, said bids should be let this fall or early winter with work to begin in the spring. Bentonville leaders envision the trails could make a bike ride to the store or a stroll to Bentonville's downtown a little easier and safer. Sidewalk construction along Moberly Lane also should make the heavily traveled road safer for motorists and pedestrians, Galloway said.

10 years ago

Nov. 02, 2013

Living-history events at Historic Washington State Park and at the Old State House Museum are a part of activities during November to observe the Civil War's 150th anniversary, the Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission announced. A Civil War Weekend will be today and Sunday at Historic Washington State Park in Hempstead County, with Town in Conflict: A Living History Street Drama set to be performed both days. Civil War Family Day will be Nov. 16 at the Old State House Museum in Little Rock, featuring re-enactors portraying military and civilian life in the state capital after Union occupation began in September 1863. Other activities across the state will include: Terry Winschel, a retired National Park Service historian, will lecture on "Vicksburg: Strategic Campaign of the Civil War," on Thursday at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. W. Stuart Towns will speak at a Pulaski County Historical Society program on Nov. 10 on "Enduring Legacy: