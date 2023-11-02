Pine Bluff goes ‘Spooktacular’





As the sun set on Pine Bluff on a chilly night, citizens and first responders alike united in Halloween spirit Tuesday for a Spooktacular Surprise, organized by the city's fire and police departments at the Civic Center's Joe Thomas Public Safety Facility.

Much of the surprise came in the form of terrifying characters inside a haunted police station, if anyone dared to walk the hall. Others were just happy to hang outside, decked out in their Oct. 31 best ranging from ghosts and ghouls, to Spiderman and Pennywise.

Even Mayor Shirley Washington and Police Chief Denise Richardson were honored with their own doppelgangers, as dressed up by Sgts. Sabrina Washington (no relation) and Shanee Jackson.

Citizens young and old traded in trick-or-treating for a Halloween safe zone with police officers and firefighters, even if some characters gave them the case of the heebie-jeebies.

Pine Bluff Police Sgts. Sabrina Washington (left) Shanee Jackson dress up as Mayor Shirley Washington and Police Chief Denise Richardson. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





