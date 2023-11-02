Pittman not certain on Sanders

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman remained optimistic though not totally certain Wednesday regarding the status of tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and his availability for Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Florida.

Sanders missed three consecutive games after suffering a left knee injury in the season-opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2. He returned for two games but went back on the shelf for the past two games and spent part of his down time rehabbing in Texas.

Sanders has 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns a season after racking up 1,443 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns to earn All-SEC honors.

"There's a chance that he'll be available," Pittman said on Wednesday's coaches SEC teleconference, adding that Sanders had practiced on a limited basis the first two days of the week. "We're hoping he'll be available."

The Rockledge, Fla., native would be playing just his second college game in his home state if he's able to go against the Gators. Sanders had the Hogs' opening and closing touchdowns as part of an 79-yard rushing performance in a 24-10 win over Penn State at Tampa, Fla., in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.

Pittman was asked later Wednesday by a local reporter what he'd need to see from Sanders to think he'd be on track to play.

"Probably just another couple of days of consistency," he said. "Flashes that I've seen. I feel really good about him being able to play, but just another couple of days of consistency.

"Today is a big third-down day for us. How is he going to protect and things of that nature? Just the whole week of what the whole Monday through Thursday encompasses, but the first two days I feel confident that he will be able to go out there and help us."

Clark nominated

Arkansas has submitted defensive back Hudson Clark as its nominee for the 14th Burlsworth Trophy.

It is the second consecutive year Clark, a fifth-year senior from Dallas, has been the Razorbacks' nominee for the award, which is given annually to the nation's best player who began his career as a walk-on.

Clark is sixth on the team with 33 tackles, and the 6-2, 188-pounder also has 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception, 2 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 forced fumble.

Clark burst on the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2020 when he had three interceptions in a 33-21 homecoming win over Ole Miss.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett won the Burlsworth Trophy following the 2022 season while leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive College Football Playoff championship.

The trophy is named for former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on for the Razorbacks before earning All-America honors in 1998. He died in a car accident 11 days after being the No. 63 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony will take place Dec. 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville.

James out

Florida will be without linebacker Shemar James, the team's leading tackler, for the rest of the season following left knee surgery Wednesday, the school announced.

James, a sophomore from Mobile, Ala., leads the Gators with 54 tackles and also has 5.5 tackles for 13 yards in losses.

The 6-1, 230-pounder suffered a dislocated kneecap in last Saturday's 43-30 loss to Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla. James tweaked the knee during pregame warmups, put on a brace and was cleared to participate. He injured the knee again in the fourth quarter and was taken out for good.

"It's much like a shoulder dislocation," Florida Coach Billy Napier told reporters after Wednesday's practice, saying the injury has been recurring since high school.

Fourth-year junior Mannie Nunnery is expected to take James' starting job against the Razorbacks.

Hall of Famer

Former Arkansas tailback Roland Sales was named Wednesday as a 2023 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame inductee.

Sales, who rushed for 1,240 yards and seven touchdowns in his college career, is best known for his breakout performance in the 1978 Orange Bowl. The Fort Worth product, filling in after Coach Lou Holtz suspended running backs Ben Cowins and Michael Forrest, racked up an Orange Bowl record 205 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries as the Razorbacks thrashed No. 2 Oklahoma 31-6 in the 1978 Orange Bowl to cap an 11-1 season.

Sales and teammate Reggie Freeman were named Orange Bowl MVPs.

Arkansas finished the season ranked No. 3 with the program's last 11-win season prior to an 11-2 finish in 2011.

Sales' Orange Bowl rushing record held up for 20 years until Nebraska's Ahman Green edged him with 206 yards.

Sales, who wore No. 21 with the Razorbacks, will be joined by Penn State quarterback Chuck Burkhart and Oklahoma defensive back Bud Hebert in the Orange Bowl induction class. The trio will be honored in an on-field ceremony at the 90th Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

'Sale' pitch

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman considers himself friends with Florida offensive coordinator Rob Sale, a former LSU offensive lineman who works alongside Darnell Stapleton with the Gators] offensive linemen.

Sale was the offensive line coach at Georgia in Coach Mark Richt's final season of 2015 and he was replaced by Pittman for Coach Kirby Smart for 2016.

"With Rob, it was uncomfortable for him and really it was uncomfortable for me, too. But he handled it like a champion," Pittman said. "When I went to Georgia, he was the offensive line coach there that I was replacing, that had gotten let go.

"We went in there. Kirby asked us to go in there and watch them during their bowl prep for Penn State that year, and we went in there and obviously he was the coach and we were professional and talked and he told me about his guys there and things of that nature."

Sale was on staff at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020 when Pittman's friend DJ Looney, the Ragin' Cajuns' tight ends coach, died suddenly with a heart attack on Aug. 1, 2020.

"We got closer in that relationship, too, because I was checking on him and the coaches there at Louisiana and obviously we had a similar love for DJ Looney."

Current Florida Coach Billy Napier was head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2018-21.

QB comparison

Quarterback KJ Jefferson got a laugh when asked about whether he has seen clips of new offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton's playing days as a quarterback at Ohio State.

Guiton played in 17 games his final two seasons at Ohio State (2012-13), with 888 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns plus 362 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in those 2 seasons.

"Yeah, I watched some of them a while back," Jefferson said. "We always go back and forth about who's the best runner? Who had the best run? Things like that.

"We all have fun with it, have jokes with it. Just having a guy like Coach Guiton, just a positive person. A great person to be around. A great coach and a great man. Just having a guy like that being able to coach you and have fun with, and also he played the position, so it's just fun to be able to take some time up and just jump around."

November heat

Temperatures have been tamped down for two-plus weeks in Northwest Arkansas and the humidity has not been a big issue of late, but the Hogs will see a big rise in both for Saturday's game at Florida. The temperature is expected to top out in the low 80s and humidity will rise from the high 60s into the low 80s through the course of the day.

"It's humid down there, so hydration will be a big thing for us," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said.

"We think it's going to be around 76 to 78, so we should be fine there in that temperature," Coach Sam Pittman said. "It may get up to 80 by the end of the game or something.

"We've talked about hydration and make sure we're ready to go. It'll be fun to go out there. It'll be a good atmosphere and good weather for November."