PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood to host LR Christian in 6A-West showdown

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Greenwood's Brayedan Davis (2) breaks a tackle by Pulaski Academy's Patton Whicker(14) during their game Friday Oct. 27, 2023 in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1028PA/. Stephen B. Thornton/Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

GREENWOOD -- Greenwood Coach Chris Young put the stamp of approval on Friday night's showdown between his undefeated Bulldogs and 6A-West Conference challenger...

Print Headline: Bulldogs, Warriors meet in 6A clash

