Saracen, Sysco make early Thanksgiving assist to Neighbor to Neighbor

Saracen Casino Resort teamed with Sysco Foods on Thursday to deliver 500 turkeys to Neighbor to Neighbor, a Pine Bluff-based charity that helps less-fortunate individuals and families.

In doing so, Saracen Chief Marketing Officer Carlton Saffa also offered a challenge to residents to do more in helping others as Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 23 — approaches.

“We are proud to give and are proud to give every year, and I’m most proud that I call Pat [Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director] and she doesn’t call and say, ‘Are you giving turkeys?’” Saffa said. “I don’t say that to brag, but my point is, you should give because you can give. You shouldn’t give because you’re asked. My challenge to everyone in the community is to do more. If that means 5 dollars, do 5. If that means 5,000 dollars, do 5,000. If that means carrying someone else’s groceries or helping somebody sweep their yard, just doing something for Thanksgiving because there are a lot of people who would trade places with you, no matter your circumstance in life.

“We are honored to be at a place where we are able to give, and I would encourage folks to do more.”

Saffa gave “ultimate credit” to the Quapaw Nation, which operates the Pine Bluff casino resort for addressing food insecurity in the community.

“The Quapaw Nation, as everyone knows, long before this was Arkansas, lived on this land and will always have a connection to this land, whether it was in the form of ownership of tremendous assets or taking care of the folks who live here,” Saffa said.

This was the first time Sysco partnered with Saracen for the donation, according to Jimmy Long, Sysco’s director of local sales for Arkansas.

“Sysco Foods is a purpose-driven organization,” Long said. “Our purpose and purpose statement is ‘Connecting the world to share food and care for one another.’ I think this cause epitomizes what we’re all about. We exist because of the customer. Honestly, there are a lot of people who won’t be able to afford those meals this year, and we’re glad to be able to do a small part just to say thank you and hopefully help somebody put a smile on their face and befriend a family that’s deserving and in need, and we’re very thankful to partner with Carlton and the team at Saracen. They are a great business partner with Sysco.”

Long said 75% of Sysco’s donation budget is dedicated to hunger relief through its Nourishing Neighbors program.

Tate said Neighbor to Neighbor, headquartered at 15th Avenue and Pine Street, will give out each turkey to those in need. Clients of the organization must qualify through their income to receive food, she added, and can also receive monthly bags from the pantry, clothing, household goods and assistance with utility bills and medications, among other things.

A hot lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m. five days a week at Neighbor to Neighbor.

“Everyone we help — and we help 750 families a month — is in need,” Tate said.”These turkeys are going to go to those people, so our goal is that families can come together for Thanksgiving. When we give them a turkey, that makes it possible for them to get their families together.”



