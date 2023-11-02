SAU now in region rankings

There's a surprise newcomer to the NCAA Division II Super Three Region rankings.

Southern Arkansas entered the poll at No. 10 after walking away with a 41-10 thrashing of Southwestern Oklahoma State on Oct. 28. The top seven teams in the final rankings, which will be released Nov. 12, will advance to the playoffs, and the Muleriders' recent inclusion puts them squarely in the mix.

The Great American Conference has three teams in the latest set of rankings, with No. 2 Harding (9-0) and No. 7 Ouachita Baptist (8-1) also among the bunch. The only other league with three teams in the poll is the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, which is represented by No. 1 Pittsburg (Kan.) State, No. 4 Central Missouri (8-1) and No. 9 Missouri Western State (7-2).

Rounding out the top 10 is No. 3 Grand Valley (Mich.) State (7-1), No. 5 Indianapolis (8-0), No. 6 Davenport (Mich.) (8-0) and No. 8 Ferris (Mich.) State (6-2).

There may be some reshuffling when the next poll is released because a pair of top-10 matchups are set for Saturday. Pittsburg State is playing at Missouri Western State, and Ferris State is traveling to Davenport.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Rare company

Southern Arkansas had plenty of reasons to celebrate last week's blowout of Southwestern Oklahoma State.

SAU (7-2, 7-2 Great American Conference) picked up its seventh victory of the year, which is the first time the team has won that many games in a season since 2019. The Muleriders also moved two wins closer to reaching nine victories for just the second time since the league began play in 2011.

The Muleriders' most recent triumph was powered by another stifling performance from their defense. SAU gave up 280 yards -- 107 of which came in the first half -- and forced 5 turnovers, including 3 interceptions. A big part of that defensive push was linked directly to the play of Melvin Smith.

The junior defensive back became the seventh player in GAC history to return an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs were looking to cut into their 17-3 deficit before Smith picked off a pass 3 yards in the end zone and ran it back for a score. The return is the longest in NCAA Division II this season and earned Smith GAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"Defense held up their end of the bargain, that's for dang sure," SAU Coach Brad Smiley said. "Thank God they held up their end and kept us hanging around until the offense finally started clicking. ... A good defense did what they were supposed to do.

"They just settled in and took advantage when [Southwestern Oklahoma State quarterback] would throw the ball up in the air. We would pick those things off and take them back."

Zay Woods had two interceptions for SAU, and Mekhi Davis almost matched Smith's return by taking another one back 100 yards for a touchdown before being pushed out at the Bulldogs' 2. The play, however, was called back anyway for interference.

HARDING

Constant stampedes

Harding's latest destruction allowed it to do something it hadn't done in nearly 60 years.

The Bisons whipped Southeastern Oklahoma State 55-0 last week, which is the third time this year that they've held an opponent scoreless. The last time Harding (9-0, 9-0 Great American Conference), ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II, accomplished that feat was in 1965.

"Man, it's so important for us to swing first, come out and be really, really good early," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "Let them know that it's going to be a long day for them. I thought our guys did a great job of getting themselves ready to play, attacking and being on fire early. ... Just really, really proud of them."

There was a lot for Simmons to be happy about in the 55-point beating. Harding intercepted four passes, giving it 18 on the season. That total is the most the Bisons has had since coming up with 19 picks in 2016. Twelve players have at least one interception.

Also, the Bisons have won 13 straight games, are 9-0 for the second time in team history and have rushed for at least 50 touchdowns in a single season for the eighth time in the past 10 years. Harding has also run for 400 yards or more in four of its past five games.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Flexing offensively

Ouachita Baptist met offense with offense in its last game to keep its outside hopes of winning the Great American Conference title alive.

OBU (8-1, 8-1), ranked No. 12 in NCAA Division II, generated 550 yards of offense in beating Southern Nazarene 49-28 on Oct. 19. It was the second time this season the Tigers went over the 500-yard mark, and they needed every one of those yards to outlast a Crimson Storm team led by Gage Porter, the league's defending offensive player of the year.

Three players threw a pass in the game for OBU, including running back Kendel Givens. Also, five Tigers scored touchdowns, with Givens and Eli Livingston finding the end zone two times each on running plays.

"Jay Derby, what a couple of play calls in that ballgame that were really crucial," OBU Coach Todd Knight said of his offensive coordinator. "What a great job he and the offensive staff did. Just proud of the way they called it, proud of the way we coached it up."

OBU remained a game behind Harding for first place in the GAC. The Tigers would have to win out and hope the Bisons lose at least one of their last two games to at least gain a share of the conference title. If OBU does win its final two games and Harding loses twice, the Tigers would win the crown outright.

HENDERSON STATE

Andrew being Andrew

Another big game yields another Great American Conference award for Andrew Edwards.

The sophomore quarterback threw five touchdown passes, with four coming in the first half, to lead Henderson State to a 51-0 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State last week. That performance led to Edwards repeating as GAC Offensive Player of the Week.

It's also the fourth time this season that he's received that recognition.

"He's just continuing to play well," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said of Edwards. "We're starting to get a couple of guys back from injury, too, that we've been without. That's certainly going to help us, but these last two games have been big for us, especially with the way Andrew's played."

A week after completing 22 of 27 passes for 295 yards with 5 total touchdowns during a 42-14 victory against the University of Arkansas-Monticello, Edwards went 18-of-22 passing for 331 yards in the victory over the Rangers. In doing so, he became the first quarterback for Henderson State (7-2, 7-2) to have an 80% completion rate on 20 passing attempts or more in back-to-back games since the league's inception in 2011.

Edwards wasn't the only Reddies player to be recognized by the league. Cam Thomas was named the GAC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown. It was the first time a Henderson State player scored on a kickoff return since 2015.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

When it rains, it pours

Miserable weather conditions didn't do the University of Arkansas-Monticello any favors whatsoever last week.

The Boll Weevils played through a constant downpour of rain during their 28-7 loss to Oklahoma Baptist. The setback was the seventh in a row for UAM (2-7, 2-7 Great American Conference), which has only happened two other times (2012, 2022) in the past 12 years.

The most recent defeat for the Boll Weevils may have been their most painful. UAM had just seven points, 23 yards passing and 149 yards of offense, all of which were season lows.

There were some positives that came out of the game for the Boll Weevils, though. Running back Gary Ferman, a 6-0 junior from California, ran for a season-high 85 yards after not recording a carry since Oct. 7 against Southeastern Oklahoma State. Also, linebacker Demarous White, a 6-2 senior from Smackover, had nine tackles, which were the most he's had this season.

UAM will attempt to put an end to its losing streak Saturday in its home finale against Southern Nazarene.

ARKANSAS TECH

Making a difference

Arkansas Tech sustained the momentum it's generated over the past month with another stirring victory.

The Wonder Boys held on to beat East Central (Okla.) 18-16 to pick up their fourth win in the past five weeks. It's also the second time they've beaten one of its Oklahoma foes by two points on the road.

Arkansas Tech (4-5, 4-5 Great American Conference), which knocked off Southwestern Oklahoma State 9-7 on Oct. 7, was outgained 331-281 by the Tigers but led for the final three quarters after falling behind 3-0 after the first 15 minutes. And like they've done during their recent run of impressive play, the Wonder Boys found other ways to make impacts.

East Central had the ball for 26:28 compared to 33:22 for Arkansas Tech. The Wonder Boys were also plus two in turnover margin and capitalized on both of their scoring chances inside the Tigers' 20.