SEC division title races figure to be much clearer

First place in each SEC division is on the line in Week 10 of the college football season and the race to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game could be all but over when Saturday is done.

The last SEC on CBS doubleheader before the conference moves its showcase games to ABC next year features East-leading No. 2 Georgia hosting No. 12 Missouri in the afternoon and No. 14 LSU at West-leading No. 8 Alabama that night.

The Crimson Tide have a one-game lead on both LSU and No. 10 Mississippi in the West and have already beaten the Rebels. Avenge last year's overtime loss at Baton Rouge and the Tide will be tough to catch with just two games to play against Kentucky and Auburn.

And if the Rebels were to lose to Texas A&M, Bama mathematically clinches a spot in the SEC title game.

There is no way for the Bulldogs to clinch the East this week, but beating Missouri would give them a two-game lead with two to play against Ole Miss and No. 19 Tennessee. Georgia would have to like its chances of a third straight conference championship game appearance, even with two ranked teams remaining.

The 18th LSU-Alabama game to match ranked teams since 2002 is among the most intriguing games of the week. They also include a couple of showdowns in the Big 12, where there is a five-way tie for first place.

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama

The Tigers' surprising victory against the Tide last year sent them to the SEC Championship Game in Brian Kelly's first season as coach. It was a big deal and set expectations sky high this year. Those took a hit with two losses in the first half, but the Tigers are still dangerous with the top-ranked offense in the country.

Tigers QB Jayden Daniels has been brilliant and should be in the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation. That LSU defense, though, has been one of the nation's worst.

PICK Alabama 35-27

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas

The Longhorns will likely be without QB Quinn Ewers (shoulder) again. Maalik Murphy was good enough against BYU last week, but the Kansas State defense has allowed three points in the past two games.

The defending Big 12 champions have lost six straight to Texas.

PICK Texas 27-24

No. 9 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

The Cowboys have turned their season around with three straight victories, fueled by RB Ollie Gordon, who has two straight games with more than 250 yards rushing. Only Barry Sanders has done that for Oklahoma State.

The Sooners have dominated the rivalry, winning 17 of 20, and come to Stillwater for the last Bedlam game in the Big 12 off a loss to Kansas.

PICK Oklahoma 38-28

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 So. California

USC is a team teetering on the brink, but still with the opportunity to win the Pac-12. The Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak last week, surviving another defensive meltdown against Cal.

And now here comes Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies with the nation's No. 2 offense and a daunting late-season schedule.

PICK Washington 42-36.

No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson

This season has gone sideways for Coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, who won't reach 10 victories for the first time since 2010. Clemson's problems can be best summed up with a minus-3 turnover margin and 15 total giveaways, tied for 110th in the nation.

The Irish ran over the Tigers last season, but they better be careful here. Clemson's probably not as bad as that 4-4 record.

PICK Clemson 23-18.

The rest of Saturday's games involving ranked teams and FBS foes:

No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers

Buckeyes are 9-0 against the Scarlet Knights by an average of 42 points ... OHIO STATE 35-10

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia

The closest the Bulldogs have come to losing a regular-season game over the past three years was at Mizzou last season ... GEORGIA 41-17

Purdue at No. 3 Michigan

Wolverines have yet to allow more than one touchdown in any game ... MICHIGAN 45-10

No. 4 Florida State at Pittsburgh

Seminoles have been feasting on some sketchy offenses recently, allowing 248 yards per game over the past three ... FLORIDA STATE 38-14

California at No. 6 Oregon

Bears have not won at Autzen Stadium since 2007 ... OREGON 48-20

Texas A&M at No. 10 Mississippi

Aggies and Rebels have split 10 meetings since A&M joined the SEC ... TEXAS A&M 23-20

No. 11 Penn State at Maryland

Terps have lost three straight games, but the Nittany Lions' offense remains sluggish ... PENN STATE 24-17

Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville

Hokies have won three of four as QB Kyron Drones has given the offense a boost ... LOUISVILLE 27-20

No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado

Coach Deion Sanders' team needs two more wins to get bowl eligible ... OREGON STATE 31-23

UConn at No. 17 Tennessee

Vols tune up for closing stretch that includes Mizzou and Georgia ... TENNESSEE 42-10

Arizona State at No. 18 Utah

Utes have won three straight meetings, all by at least two touchdowns ... UTAH 26-13

No. 19 UCLA at Arizona

Improving Wildcats have clicked with Noah Fifta at quarterback ... ARIZONA 23-20

No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State

Cyclones have become the sneakiest contender among the five tied for first in the Big 12 ... IOWA STATE 28-24

No. 24 Tulane at East Carolina

Green Wave have been winning, but far from easily ... TULANE 34-21

Army vs. No. 25 Air Force at Denver

Falcons keep the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a victory ... AIR FORCE 21-7

RECORD

Last week: 19-5.

Season: 152-54.