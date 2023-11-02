Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Farmington

Rickey Abshier, 76, of 13415 Pete Lee Road in Farmington, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Abshier was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Roberto Oliver, 26, of 770 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated animal cruelty. Oliver was released Wednesday from Washington County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Bentonville

Andrew Mills, 35, of 13296 Moondance Road in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault, distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child, video voyeurism and engaging child in sexually explicit conduct. Mills was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Leah Pirotta, 34, of 614 Tuscan Sun Lane in Tontitown, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Pirotta was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Chloe Towery, 18, of 401 W. Twin Springs St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Towery was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bradley Weeks, 26, of 715 Bella Vista Ave. in Van Buren, was arrested Tuesday in connection with computer child pornography, internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child. Weeks was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.