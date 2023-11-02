VOLLEYBALL

Razorbacks swept by Bulldogs

The University of Arkansas was swept in a match for just the second time this season Wednesday, falling to Georgia 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 at Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

The Razorbacks, playing the last of five consecutive road matches, were led by Jill Gillen's 16 kills and 10 digs. It was her 13th double-double of the season. Maggie Cartwright led Arkansas hitters in efficiency with a .368 percentage and nine kills. Hannah Hogue had 34 of the Razorbacks' 36 assists.

The Razorbacks were previously swept by then-No. 1 Wisconsin on Aug. 30, but hadn't been swept by an SEC opponent since Oct. 29, 2022, at Florida.

Arkansas returns home Sunday for a match against Mississippi State starting at 3 p.m.

SOCCER

UALR players honored

Four women's players from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock earned postseason honors from the Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday.

Sanaa Williams earned first-team All-OVC honors, while Mykena Turner, Amaya Arias and Bronte Peel were all second-team selections. Turner was also named to the All-Newcomer team. Williams averaged just over 83 minutes per game, scoring 2 goals this season on 7 shots. Turner led the team with 87 minutes per game and started all 19 games, scoring 2 goals with 1 assist. Arias, who earned second-team honors for the second consecutive season, scored 4 goals on 51 shots this season with 1 assist. Peel, who was a first-team selection last season, had four goals on the season -- including two in a 4-2 victory over Eastern Illinois on Oct. 15.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services