Teen shot in head last week in Little Rock died Wednesday

A teenager shot in the head last week on Baseline Road died of his wounds Wednesday, Little Rock police announced Thursday.

Semaj O’Neal, 17, succumbed to his wounds after police found him shot inside a vehicle around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 27 near the intersection of Baseline and Chicot roads, police said.

The vehicle O’Neal was in and two others had been involved in a crash at the intersection, and police had gotten a report of a shooting, an incident report states.

O’Neal was taken to an area hospital for treatment in critical condition, and officers encountered a second victim, also a minor, at the scene who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Two more gunshot victims — 19-year-old Kelsey Brown and another male minor — arrived at an area hospital after the incident and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released.

Detectives were still investigating the homicide and had yet to publicly identify a suspect in the shooting.



