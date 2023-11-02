Theressa Hoover was Fayetteville’s most famous Black female leader

Hoover was inducted to the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame in 2008 and May 30 was proclaimed Theressa Hoover Day. She died in 2013 at the age of 88 and chose to be buried in the segregated part of Oak Cemetery in Fayetteville next to her granddad and her father. (Courtesy Photo)

The leadership of the United Methodist Church ministries throughout the 1940s, '50s and '60s was not all male, white and/or conservative.

Print Headline: Southern religion as a progressive force

