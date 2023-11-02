Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Theressa Hoover was Fayetteville’s most famous Black female leader

How one Fayetteville Methodist empowered women by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Hoover was inducted to the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame in 2008 and May 30 was proclaimed Theressa Hoover Day. She died in 2013 at the age of 88 and chose to be buried in the segregated part of Oak Cemetery in Fayetteville next to her granddad and her father. (Courtesy Photo)

The leadership of the United Methodist Church ministries throughout the 1940s, '50s and '60s was not all male, white and/or conservative.

Print Headline: Southern religion as a progressive force

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT