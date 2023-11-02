This week’s football capsules

Bentonville at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Bentonville 6-3, 5-1; Bentonville West 7-2, 5-1

COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant. Bentonville West -- Bryan Pratt.

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- QB Carter Nye (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR C.J. Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Jason Gilmore (Sr, 5-9, 185), TE Eli Brooks (Jr., 6-3, 205), OL Trason Hunt (Sr., 6-5, 275), WR/DB Que Brown (Sr., 6-0, 155), DL/LB Ben Pearson (Sr., 6-2, 205), OLB/DE Rivers Wiseman (Sr., 6-4, 190), DB Christian Farrow (Sr., 6-0, 160). Bentonville West -- QB Dalton Rice (Sr., 6-2, 207), RB Cole Edmondson (Sr., 5-8, 185), WR Jaxson Brust (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Sr., 6-9, 305), OL Kaleb Chandler (Jr., 5-11, 275), TE/DE Collier DeClerk (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR/LB Harris Vinson (6-1, 205), DB Laynce Stroud (Sr., 5-11, 180).

NOTABLE This is the eighth meeting between the two schools since West opened in 2016. ... Bentonville has never lost to Bentonville West, including a 24-10 victory over the Wolverines in 2022. ... The winner of Friday's game will be the No. 2 seed from the 7A-West Conference and receive a first-round bye in the Class 7A playoffs. ... The loser will be the No. 3 seed and host a first-round playoff game next week. ... The Tigers have won two straight since losing to Fayetteville on Oct. 13. ... Sophomore QB Cole Slepecki has started the last two games with Carter Nye out with an ankle injury and has completed 18 of 35 passes for 334 yards and six touchdowns on the season. ... Arkansas commit CJ Brown leads Bentonville with 43 receptions for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns along with three kickoff returns for touchdowns. ... Bentonville West won at Fort Smith Southside 24-21 last week. QB Dalton Rice competed 28 of 38 passes for 216 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception, while rushing for 57 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. This season, Rice has completed 194 of 290 passes for 2,040 yards, 26 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. ... West RB Cole Edmondson rushed 17 times for 101 yards and one touchdown in the win against Southside. ... WR Jaxson Brust has 59 catches for 687 yards and 12 touchdowns.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 24, Bentonville West 21

-- Graham Thomas

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Southwest

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS FS Northside 1-8, 1-5 7A-Central; LR Southwest 2-7, 1-5

COACHES FS Northside -- Felix Curry; LR Southwest -- Daryl Patton.

KEY PLAYERS FS Northside – WR Ezra Phillips (Sr., 5-10, 180), OL Damien Lopez (Sr., 5-10, 272), OL Mason Medlock (Sr., 6-3, 305), DB Isaiah Ulmer (Sr., 5-10, 184), LB Devin Jones (Sr., 6-0, 202). LR Southwest – QB Chase Forte (Jr., 6-1, 190), WR Jabron Lewis (Sr., 6-1, 195), WR Logan White (Sr., 6-1, 175), RB Luther Tucker (Jr., 5-10, 190), DB Derrick Murdock (Sr., 6-0, 205).

NOTABLE The two teams are playing for the sixth and final playoff berth from the 7A-Central. ... QB Chase Forte is a transfer from Little Rock Parkview and leads Little Rock Southwest at quarterback. ... WR Jabron Lewis rushed 34 times for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns, and added 3 two-point conversions, in a 30-29 win over Rogers Heritage last year. ... Both teams defeated Little Rock Central in conference play. Northside defeated Central 42-13 on Sept. 29, while Southwest earned a 41-20 victory over the Tigers last Friday. ... Southwest is in the Spread this season for the first time. ... Fort Smith Northside QB McLane Moody threw for 237 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to Cabot, eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark for the season and now has completed 184-of-326 passes for 2,042 yards and 17 touchdowns. ... Junior Cam Massey leads Northside in receiving with 68 receptions for 775 yards and seven touchdowns.

OUR TAKE Northside 28, Southwest 27

--Leland Barclay

Little Rock Christian at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 8-1, 7-0 6A-West; Greenwood 9-0, 7-0

COACHES Little Rock Christian -- Eric Cohu; Greenwood -- Chris Young.

KEY PLAYERS Little Rock Christian – QB Walker White (Sr., 6-4, 220), DB Jacob Field (Sr., 5-9, 165), LB Preston Davis (Sr., 5-11, 220), WR Tate Collins (Sr., 6-1, 205), K Greyson Hoover (Sr., 5-9, 150). Greenwood – QB Kane Archer (So., 6-0, 195), WR LJ Robins (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Grant Karnes (Jr., 6-0, 180), RB Brayedan Davis (5-8, 185), DE Cash Archer (Jr., 6-2, 220), NM Brady Pettigrew (Sr., 6-0, 235).

NOTABLE The two teams are playing for the 6A-West conference title, which also gives the winner a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. ... The teams also played for the conference championship in 2007 in the ninth game of the season with Little Rock Christian winning at home, 44-7, invoking the Arkansas Activities Association Sportsmanship Rule, but Greenwood defeated LRCA in the state championship game, 27-6, five weeks later. ... Little Rock Christian won last year's meeting at home 49-35 in the final regular season game. ... The Warriors' only blemish this season is a 43-22 loss to Shiloh Christian in nonconference. ... Greenwood QB Kane Archer has accounted for 15 touchdowns combined in the past two weeks in wins over Russellville and Pulaski Academy. ... WRs LJ Robins (51-712-12) and Grant Karnes (50-718-9) are one of the top receiving tandems in the state. ... RB Brayedan Davis (148-1,068-19) eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark last week. ... Greenwood is averaging 51 points and 455 yards on offense and giving up 13 points and 242 yards per game. ... Little Rock Christian is averaging 49 points and 404 yards on offense and giving up 10 points and 242 yards per game. ... Warriors QB Walker White has committed to Auburn and is 126-of-211 passing for 1,992 yards and 27 touchdowns. ... K Greyson Hoover has put 43 of 76 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. ... DB Jacob Field has six interceptions and returned interceptions for touchdowns in four straight games against Pulaski Academy, Mountain Home, Siloam Springs and Van Buren. ... Greenwood has won 60 straight games at Smith-Robinson Stadium, dating back to a playoff loss to El Dorado in 2014.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 35, Little Rock Christian 21

--Leland Barclay

Fort Smith Southside at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS FS Southside 5-4, 2-4 7A-West; Springdale 2-7, 1-5

COACHES FS Southside -- Kim Dameron; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs.

KEY PLAYERS FS Southside – RB Amari Tucker (Sr., 5-7, 170), RB Isaac Gregory (Sr., 5-9, 160), WR/K Greyson York (Sr., 5-7, 140), LB Kassius Wyatt (Sr., 5-8, 167), WR George Herrell (Sr., 5-10, 165), CB Braxton Canada (Sr., 5-11, 185), DL Nathan Clark (Sr., 5-9, 250). Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (Jr., 6-2, 185), FB Lajket Kannangaki (Jr., 5-10, 220) OL Zach Turner (Sr., 5-8, 275), SB/DB Cayden Aaserude (Sr., 5-9, 160), LB Brandon Laughter (Sr., 5-11, 230), LB Mychael Dickerson (Sr., 6-1 215).

NOTABLE Fort Smith Southside has won 12 of the last 18 meetings in this series, including a 37-17 win last year. Springdale's last win was a 28-21 triumph in 2020. ... The Mavericks can clinch the conference's fifth seed and get a playoff berth with a win, while the Bulldogs need a win and a Springdale Har-Ber victory over Fayetteville to receive a postseason berth. ... Southside's trio of Amari Tucker, Isaac Gregory and Carter Zimmerman have combined for 2,755 yards and 40 TDs rushing this season. ... Zimmerman had 1,326 yards and 11 TDs on 88 of 160 passing, with Greyson York having a team-high 34 receptions for 510 yards and 4 scores. ... Springdale's defense has allowed 52 points in three consecutive games, losing to Rogers, Fayetteville and Bentonville. ... FB Lajket Kannangaki had a season-high 28 carries last week and finished with 86 yards and a touchdown, giving him 705 yards for the season.

OUR TAKE Fort Smith Southside 45, Springdale 20

-- Henry Apple

Shiloh Christian at Alma

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Shiloh Christian 7-2, 5-1 5A-West; Alma 7-2, 5-1

COACHES Shiloh Christian -- Tucker Barnard; Alma -- Rusty Bush

KEY PLAYERS Shiloh Christian -- RB Bo Williams (Sr., 5-10, 190), WR Carter Holman (Sr., 5-10, 160), OT Jonas Nantze (Sr., 6-4, 250), DB Seth Lowe (Sr., 6-3, 165), RB Cameron Arellano (Sr., 5-8, 195), DL Owen Baublits (Jr., 6-2, 230). Alma – QB Jackson Daily (Sr., 6-2, 221), LB Kaydin Minshull (Sr., 5-6, 182), LB Trey Bowen (Sr., 5-10, 176), WR Drake Stogsdill (Sr., 5-9, 167), OL Donald Mulligan (Sr., 5-9, 190).

NOTABLE It's only the fourth meeting between the two schools, with Shiloh Christian's 56-14 win last year giving the Saints a 2-1 edge. ... The two teams have their sights set on the conference's top playoff seed. Alma can get it outright with a win, while Shiloh would need a win and a Farmington loss to Prairie Grove. ... Freshman QB Cole Creighton returned to Shiloh's lineup last week. It was his first game since suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener against Little Rock Christian. ... The Saints enjoyed their first shutout victory since a 55-0 rout of Dardanelle in last year's season opener. ... OT Jonas Nantze made a verbal commitment with Oklahoma State over the weekend. ... RB Bo Williams became the Saints' career leader in rushing TDs last week. He now has 66 during his time at Shiloh. ... Alma received a forfeit win last week from Dardanelle, which had illness and injuries deplete its roster. ... QB Jackson Daily needs just 45 yards to pass the 2,000 mark for combined rushing and passing yards. ... Airedales DB Ashton Chanhnouvong has a team-high 71 tackles.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 41, Alma 24

-- Henry Apple

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Springdale Har-Ber 2-7, 2-4 7A-West; Fayetteville 9-0, 6-0.

COACHES Springdale Har-Ber -- Brent Eckley; Fayetteville -- Casey Dick.

KEY PLAYERS Har-Ber -- WR Hayden Wood (Jr., 6-3, 175), QB Braden Sprague (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL Landon Hughes (Jr., 6-0, 270), DB Ashton Stewart (Sr., 5-8, 150), OL Jardon Land (Sr., 6-6, 285). Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Sr., 6-5, 220), WR Jaison DeLamar (Jr., 5-11, 190), DL Trey Lisle (Sr., 6-6, 230), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-0, 230), LB Landon Jones (Sr., 6-0, 205), LB Noah Janski (Sr., 6-0, 175) , FS Isaiah Taylor (Sr., 6-0, 175).

NOTABLE Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber are headed in opposite directions to end the regular season. ..... Fayetteville will finish the regular season undefeated and claim the 7A-West Conference championship outright with a win, while Har-Ber has lost its past three games. ..... Har-Ber has allowed over 50 points in six of its nine games this season. ..... QB Drake Lindsey threw 5 touchdowns passes last week when Fayetteville clinched a share of the 7A-West Conference championship with a 35-7 win over Rogers Heritage. ..... RB Christian Setzer added 128 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on 13 carries. .... Fayetteville won last year's game over Har-Ber, 44-15.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 56, Springdale Har-Ber 12

-- Rick Fires

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Rogers Heritage 1-8, 0-6. Rogers 6-3, 3-3.

COACHES Rogers Heritage -- Eric Munoz; Rogers -- Chad Harbison.

KEY PLAYERS Rogers Heritage -- QB/LB Domenic Castenada (Jr., 5-10, 175), RB Amere Dingle (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Stephen Kelly (Sr., 6-2, 205), DB Matthew Hightower (Sr., 5-10, 175), WR Christian Flores (Jr., 6-1, 170). Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Sr.., 6-1, 195), RB Jacob Jenkins (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR Mabry Verser (Sr., 6-4, 208), WR/DB Jeff Regan (Soph., 5-7, 145), OL Conner Simmermon (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Tyler Pinkerton (Sr., 5-11, 195), LB Isaac Chapman (Sr., 6-1, 205).

NOTABLE The Mounties lead the series against the War Eagles 11-4 since the two began playing in 2008. ... Rogers has won eight straight in the series. ... The War Eagles have not beaten the Mounties since 2014. ... Rogers has locked up the fourth seed from the 7A-West Conference, while Rogers Heritage has been eliminated from playoff contention. ... Heritage QB Dominic Castaneda has completed 99 of 165 passes for 1,064 yards, 8 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. ... RB Michael Hester rushed 30 times for 122 yards in last week's 35-7 loss to Fayetteville. ... The Mounties rolled up 536 yards of offense in a 63-21 win at Springdale Har-Ber last week. ... Isaac Chapman rushed 22 times for a season-high 184 yards as the primary running back for Rogers. ... Jeff Regan returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and completed 5 of 9 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

OUR TAKE Rogers 42, Rogers Heritage 7

-- Graham Thomas

Elkins at Lincoln

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Elkins 9-0, 6-0 4A-1; Lincoln, 7-2, 4-2

COACHES Elkins -- Zach Watson; Elkins -- Reed Mendoza

KEY PLAYERS Elkins -- LB Ryan Dugan (Sr., 5-9, 180), QB Dizzy Dean (Sr., 6-2, 190), RB Da'Shawn Chairs (Sr., 5-8, 190), WR Landon Martin (Jr., 5-11, 185), TE Stone Dean (Sr., 6-3, 215), RB Ja'Que Walden (Jr., 5-11, 185). Lincoln -- QB Drew Moore (Sr., 6-2, 200), RB Kale Jones (Jr., 5-11, 180), WR Jace Birkes (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Kayden Job (So., 6-1, 210), OL Bryce Bradley (Sr., 5-10, 245), OL Kaleb Roy (Sr., 5-10, 240), LB Keller Price (Sr., 5-10, 180).

NOTABLE Elkins has already clinched a No. 1 seed and the Elks will begin the Class 4A state playoffs at home. ... Elkins is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A behind Malvern (8-2) and Harding Academy (9-0) in this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Super Six. .... QB Dizzy Dean completed 11 of 12 passes for 184 yards and 4 touchdowns past week in a 54-0 win over Gentry. ..... Lincoln has won three in a row after beating Berryville, 54-14. ..... The Wolves jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter after Kale Jones returned an onside kick to start the game for a touchdown. ..... Jones threw a halfback pass for a touchdown for the second consecutive game. ..... Lincoln allowed a season-high in points last year when the Wolves lost 77-20 at Elkins to end conference play.

OUR TAKE Elkins 45, Lincoln 28

-- Rick Fires