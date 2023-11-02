This week’s schedule

— Schedule subject to change
Today’s games
5A-South
Texarkana at De Queen
4A-2
Stuttgart at Bald Knob
4A-4
Bauxite at Benton Harmony Grove
4A-8
Crossett at Monticello
DeWitt at Dumas
McGehee at Helena-West Helena
Warren at Hamburg
3A-2
Quitman at Salem
3A-4
Two Rivers at Jessieville
3A-5
Horatio at Prescott
Junction City at Gurdon
Smackover at Fouke
2A-2
Clarendon at Marianna
Earle at Cross County
Marked Tree
at East Poinsett Co.
McCrory at Des Arc
2A-3
Dierks at Mount Ida
Foreman at Lafayette County
Mineral Springs at Murfreesboro
8-Man
Marvell at Hermitage
Friday’s games
7A-Central
Bryant at Conway
FS Northside at LR Southwest
LR Central at Jonesboro
North Little Rock at Cabot
7A-West
Bentonville at Bentonville West
FS Southside at Springdale
Rogers Heritage at Rogers
Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville
6A-East
Jacksonville at El Dorado
LR Catholic at Marion
Sheridan at Benton
Sylvan Hills at Greene Co. Tech
West Memphis at Searcy
6A-West
LR Christian at Greenwood
Mountain Home at Greenbrier
Pulaski Academy at Lake Hamilton
Siloam Springs at Van Buren
5A-Central
Beebe at Maumelle
Joe T. Robinson at Pine Bluff
Vilonia at Mills
Watson Chapel at White Hall
5A-East
Batesville at Valley View
Forrest City at Brookland
Nettleton at Wynne
Paragould at Southside Batesville
5A-South
Camden Fairview at LR Parkview
HS Lakeside at Hot Springs
Magnolia at Hope
5A-West
Farmington at Prairie Grove
Harrison at Pea Ridge
Shiloh Christian at Alma
4A-1
Berryville at Green Forest
Elkins at Lincoln
Gravette at Gentry
Huntsville at Ozark
4A-2
Cave City at Harding Academy
Riverview at Heber Springs
4A-3
Blytheville at Rivercrest
Gosnell at Jonesboro Westside
Highland at Pocahontas
Trumann at Harrisburg
4A-4
Dover at Clinton
Lamar at Central Ark. Christian
Mayflower at LR Hall
4A-7
Malvern at Arkadelphia
Waldron at Mena
3A-2
Atkins at Melbourne
Newport at Perryville
3A-1
Cedarville at Booneville
Lavaca at Charleston
Mansfield at Hackett
West Fork at Greenland
3A-3
Manila at Osceola
Walnut Ridge at Hoxie
3A-4
Centerpoint at Bismarck
Danville at Paris
Magnet Cove at Glen Rose
3A-6
Camden Harmony Grove at Barton
Drew Central at Rison
Fordyce at Lake Village
2A-1
Conway Christian at Magazine
Mountainburg at
Johnson Co. Westside
2A-4
Carlisle at Hazen
Episcopal Collegiate at Baptist Prep
Hampton at England
Nonconference
Lonoke at Nashville
8-Man
2A-North
Midland at Augusta
2A-South
Mountain Pine at Dermott
Spring Hill at Woodlawn
Strong at Parkers Chapel
3A PLAYOFFS
Corning at Mountain View
Parkers Chapel at Genoa Central