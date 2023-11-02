Sections
This week’s schedule

Today at 2:34 a.m.

— Schedule subject to change 

Today’s games

5A-South

Texarkana at De Queen

4A-2

Stuttgart at Bald Knob

4A-4

Bauxite at Benton Harmony Grove

4A-8

Crossett at Monticello

DeWitt at Dumas

McGehee at Helena-West Helena

Warren at Hamburg

3A-2

Quitman at Salem

3A-4

Two Rivers at Jessieville

3A-5

Horatio at Prescott

Junction City at Gurdon

Smackover at Fouke

2A-2

Clarendon at Marianna

Earle at Cross County

Marked Tree

at East Poinsett Co.

McCrory at Des Arc

2A-3

Dierks at Mount Ida

Foreman at Lafayette County

Mineral Springs at Murfreesboro

8-Man

Marvell at Hermitage

Friday’s games

7A-Central

Bryant at Conway

FS Northside at LR Southwest

LR Central at Jonesboro

North Little Rock at Cabot

7A-West

Bentonville at Bentonville West

FS Southside at Springdale

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

6A-East

Jacksonville at El Dorado

LR Catholic at Marion

Sheridan at Benton

Sylvan Hills at Greene Co. Tech

West Memphis at Searcy

6A-West

LR Christian at Greenwood

Mountain Home at Greenbrier

Pulaski Academy at Lake Hamilton

Siloam Springs at Van Buren

5A-Central

Beebe at Maumelle

Joe T. Robinson at Pine Bluff

Vilonia at Mills

Watson Chapel at White Hall

5A-East

Batesville at Valley View

Forrest City at Brookland

Nettleton at Wynne

Paragould at Southside Batesville

5A-South

Camden Fairview at LR Parkview

HS Lakeside at Hot Springs

Magnolia at Hope

5A-West

Farmington at Prairie Grove

Harrison at Pea Ridge

Shiloh Christian at Alma

4A-1

Berryville at Green Forest

Elkins at Lincoln

Gravette at Gentry

Huntsville at Ozark

4A-2

Cave City at Harding Academy

Riverview at Heber Springs

4A-3

Blytheville at Rivercrest

Gosnell at Jonesboro Westside

Highland at Pocahontas

Trumann at Harrisburg

4A-4

Dover at Clinton

Lamar at Central Ark. Christian

Mayflower at LR Hall

4A-7

Malvern at Arkadelphia

Waldron at Mena

3A-2

Atkins at Melbourne

Newport at Perryville

3A-1

Cedarville at Booneville

Lavaca at Charleston

Mansfield at Hackett

West Fork at Greenland

3A-3

Manila at Osceola

Walnut Ridge at Hoxie

3A-4

Centerpoint at Bismarck

Danville at Paris

Magnet Cove at Glen Rose

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove at Barton

Drew Central at Rison

Fordyce at Lake Village

2A-1

Conway Christian at Magazine

Mountainburg at

Johnson Co. Westside

2A-4

Carlisle at Hazen

Episcopal Collegiate at Baptist Prep

Hampton at England

Nonconference

Lonoke at Nashville

8-Man

2A-North

Midland at Augusta

2A-South

Mountain Pine at Dermott

Spring Hill at Woodlawn

Strong at Parkers Chapel

3A PLAYOFFS

Corning at Mountain View

Parkers Chapel at Genoa Central

