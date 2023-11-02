Updated National Championship Odds After Initial CFP Rankings Release

Ohio State earned the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season but No. 3 Michigan is the betting favorite to win the national championship.

The top two teams in the Big Ten as well as No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Florida State have seemingly pulled away from the pack based on current betting odds via SI Sportsbook. The Wolverines (+225) own the best odds, followed by the Bulldogs (+250), Seminoles (+600) and Buckeyes (+700). Theres a sizable drop-off to the next tier of contenders, which includes No. 6 Oregon (+1200), No. 8 Alabama (+1400), No. 5 Washington (+1600) and No. 7 Texas (+1600).

FSU not only has the third-best odds to win its first national championship since 2013, the Seminoles also have the best odds (-250) to make the final four for the first time since the inaugural year of the CFP. With games against Pitt, Miami, North Alabama and Florida, Florida State will be favored the rest of the way, likely on its way to a potential ACC championship game appearance, where it could meet No. 13 Louisville, the only other ACC team in the CFP rankings.

UGA has the second-best odds (-200) to make it back to the playoff, where it won the last two national championships as part of its current 25-game winning streak. The home stretch for the Bulldogs includes bouts with No. 12 Missouri, No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee in the next three weeks. As long as Georgia doesnt trip up over the next month, it will play for its third straight SEC title in Atlanta, potentially against the Crimson Tide, Tigers or Rebels.

J.J. McCarthy and Michigan are favored to defeat Ohio State, win the Big Ten and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Dale Young/USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines (-188) and Buckeyes (+100) have the next-best odds to return to the playoff. Michigan, which has been embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that has been the talk of the college football world for weeks, still has to play at No. 11 Penn State before the season finale against the top-ranked Buckeyes. The Wolverines have won the last two installments of the rivalry and went on to win the Big Ten both years en route to a playoff berth.

The Pac-12 and Big 12 are on the outside looking in at the moment and the top teams in both conferences would benefit from a surprise loss for Florida State or Georgia and the inevitable loss for either Michigan or Ohio State when those teams meet Nov. 28.

Washington (+130) and Oregon (+175) have the fifth- and sixth-best odds to qualify for the playoff for the second time in each program's history. The Huskies have upcoming games against No. 20 USC, No. 18 Utah and No. 16 Oregon State and the Ducks also still have to play the Trojans and Beavers.

No. 9 Oklahoma (+200) also has a shot at returning to the playoff but it would have to win out in order to do so as no two-loss team has ever made the playoff and the Sooners lost to No. 21 Kansas last week. No. 22 Oklahoma State is the only remaining ranked team on OUs schedule. Texas (+225) is in a similar situation — a loss to OU is the lone blemish on its resume and No. 23 Kansas State is the only top 25 team it still has to play.

Alabama (+200) is still in the conversation but it would take winning out against No. 14 LSU, Kentucky and Auburn just to return to the SEC title game, where Georgia likely awaits. A loss there would be the second for the Crimson Tide, as they already fell to the Longhorns at home.

There are still five more CFP rankings to be released before the playoff field is finalized in early December. With so many teams in the top 10 still slated to play one another, expect plenty of movement between now and then.

