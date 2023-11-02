Updates offered on watershed project

Much of the talk about preventing floods in Pine Bluff covers the watersheds that protect the city and surrounding areas, but locals say drainage systems could require attention as well.

Although federal funding to rehabilitate the nine watersheds in Pine Bluff was announced in April 2022, engineers have been in ongoing discussions with city officials and residents since May of this year to find out the biggest problem areas. Many homes in Jefferson County suffered significant damage from the swelling of the Arkansas River in 2019.

Residents of Wards 1 and 2 met with engineers Edwin Jones of Dallas and Philip Massirer of Little Rock on Wednesday at the Civic Center's Kevin D. Collins Training Center and were encouraged to submit recent flood photos and other details of flood damage either through email or the Arkansas Black Mayors Association's watershed project website: abmawatershedproject.com. Another meeting for Wards 3 and 4 is scheduled for 6 this evening at the same location.

The details give engineers a better idea of problem areas that need to be addressed, Jones said.

Massirer, of FTN Associates, said he's been in contact with street department workers about some of the flooding issues as well.

"We looked around and we've seen from some of the residents who filled out reports from the survey there was a lot of street flooding," Massirer said. "That was mentioned tonight. Some of those places may be insufficient inlets to subsurface drainage system. The subsurface drainage system may be undersized or backordered."

What's uncertain is whether the $32 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service can be used to address subsurface drainage. Pine Bluff is one of 19 locations in south and east Arkansas approved for a combined $96 million toward a first-of-its-kind urban project.

The ABMA is facilitating the project.

"After we get through the planning, design and construction, if we start seeing something like that, we will try to press and push to get more funding," ABMA Executive Director Frank Bateman said. "We're working closely with the USDA and NRCS here in Arkansas. Hopefully, if we have to go to the federal level, we will get more money. But we're going to be pressing, and we've got a good case. Pine Bluff is a good case."

The $32 million allocated to Pine Bluff is for planning, design and construction of the watersheds, Bateman said. Seven percent of that, Jones estimated, is going to the planning phase, which could take up to 18 months.

Bateman reported Pine Bluff officials -- including Mayor Shirley Washington -- are working well with the ABMA on project details, months after Washington expressed a desire for the city to handle the project on its own because it has the capacity to do so.

"They signed an agreement. We're working well with them," Bateman said. "Mayor Washington and [Economic Development Director Larry] Matthews, we're working well with them. We're moving ahead. They're listening and being a part of these meetings and helping set up these meetings. That's all we need."

Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Extension Agent for urban stormwater, said his role will be to help educate homeowners about watersheds, which separate the flow of water into different bodies and protect areas of land, and the importance of keeping storm drains clean.

Drainage, Harris said, is something to take into consideration during the watershed project.

"At least from what I've heard tonight, it's one thing to fix one problem, but if the storm drains should have been repaired 20 years ago, it's just going to lead to more problems," he said. "We've fixed one problem over there, but it doesn't help us on this end when the water gets over here. ... If you fix one problem and it adds to another issue, you've done nothing to benefit yourself. You've spent money, but you've done nothing to fix the problem."

Flooding information can be submitted to Jones at ejones@ejesinc.com or Massirer at phm@ftn-assoc.com.