U.S. infant death rate climbs 3%

NEW YORK -- The U.S. infant mortality rate rose 3% last year -- the largest increase in two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

White and Native American infants, infant boys and babies born at 37 weeks or earlier had significant death rate increases. The CDC's report, published Wednesday, also noted larger increases for two of the leading causes of infant deaths -- maternal complications and bacterial meningitis.

The rates are particularly poor among Black and Native American mothers, who are roughly three times as likely to die during and after pregnancy, compared with white and Hispanic mothers. Their infants face up to double the risk of dying, compared with white and Hispanic babies.

"It's definitely concerning, given that it's going in the opposite direction from what it has been," said Marie Thoma, a University of Maryland researcher who studies maternal and infant mortality.

Dr. Eric Eichenwald, a Philadelphia neonatologist, called the new data "disturbing," but said experts at this point can only speculate as to why a statistic that generally has been falling for decades rose in 2022.

RSV and flu infections rebounded last fall after two years of pandemic precautions, filling pediatric emergency rooms across the country. "That could potentially account for some of it," said Eichenwald, who chairs an American Academy of Pediatrics committee that writes guidelines for medical care of newborns.

Infant mortality is the measure of how many babies die before they reach their first birthday. Because the number of babies born in the U.S. varies from year to year, researchers instead calculate rates to better compare infant mortality over time. The U.S. infant mortality rate has been worse than other high-income countries, which experts have attributed to poverty, inadequate prenatal care and other possibilities. But even so, the U.S. rate generally gradually improved because of medical advances and public health efforts.

"Today's data underscores that our failure to better support moms before, during, and after birth is among the factors contributing to poor infant health outcomes," Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, chief executive of the March of Dimes, said in a statement.

One of the more disturbing findings in the new report was an increase in infant mortality among babies born to women ages 25 to 29. The rate increased to 5.37 per 1,000 live births last year, up from 5.15 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021. The cause is not known.

Rates did not change for women in other age groups, even those who generally experience higher infant mortality rates, such as women younger than 20, those 20 to 24 and women 40 and older.

Cherot, an OB-GYN, said she was surprised and disappointed by the new infant mortality figures, and she called for taking a much closer look at the data to try to identify the underlying causes.

"We were making strides, but these trends are clearly going in the wrong direction," she said.

The rise occurred at the tail end of the pandemic, after a year that had a sharp increase in maternal mortality and maternal illness, she added. Pregnancy complications are now more prevalent, as more women begin pregnancies with underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

Serious complications that pose a risk to both mother and baby, such as preeclampsia, also have become more common. But it is difficult to pin the rise in infant mortality on any one factor, she added, without examining the data in more detail.

The national rate rose to 5.6 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022, up from from 5.44 per 1,000 the year before, the new report said.

The increase may seem small, but it's the first statistically significant jump in the rate since the increase between 2001 and 2002, said Danielle Ely, the CDC report's lead author. She also said researchers could not establish whether the 2022 rise was a one-year statistical blip -- or the beginning of a more lasting trend.

The report did not delve into the cause of the increase, but most of the babies born in 2022 were conceived in 2021, when maternal deaths rose 40% because of the pandemic and many pregnant women were taken ill.

"Seeing an increase that hits the statistical significance mark indicates that this was a bigger jump than we've had in the last 20 years, and that is something we need to keep an eye on to see if it's just a one-year anomaly or the start of increasing rates," Ely said.

The mortality rate of babies who were between 4 weeks and a year old increased 4%, while neonatal mortality rates -- that of babies less than a month old -- increased 3%.

Rates increased significantly among both premature babies born before 37 weeks of gestation and those born extremely early, at less than 34 weeks of gestation.

Overall, the statistically significant increases in mortality rates were seen only among male infants, whose survival rates have always been slightly lower than those among females.

Black infants have the highest mortality rate in the United States, rising slightly last year to 10.86 deaths per 1,000 live births, from 10.55 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, an increase that was not statistically significant.

By contrast, the infant mortality rates of both white and Native American and Alaska Native babies increased by statistically significant amounts last year.

Among white infants, the figure rose to 4.52 deaths per 1,000 live births from 4.36 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021. Among Native American and Alaska Native babies, the figure increased to 9.06 deaths per 1,000 live births from 7.46 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021.

The two leading causes of infant deaths that were more prevalent last year were bacterial sepsis, caused by the body's overwhelming reaction to an infection, and maternal health complications.

U.S. DEATH RATE FALLS

Overall in the U.S., the death rate fell 5% in 2022 -- a general decrease that's been attributed to the waning impact of the covid-19 pandemic, especially on people 65 and older. U.S. maternal deaths also fell last year.

The CDC's provisional data for November 2023 says Arkansas had 309 deaths of the 35,965 births in 2021 and 272 deaths for the 35,471 in 2022, which is a 7.67 rate per every 1000 births. The state had the third highest rate in the nation after South Dakota's 2022 rate of 7.77 and Mississippi's rate of 9.11.

More than 30 states saw at least slight rises in infant mortality rates in 2022, but four states had statistically significant increases -- Georgia, Iowa, Missouri and Texas.

In numbers, U.S. infant deaths surpassed 20,500 in 2022 -- 610 more than the year before nationwide. But Georgia had 116 more infant deaths than the year before, and Texas had 251 more.

"It would appear that some of the states could be having a larger impact on the [national] rate," Ely said, adding that smaller increases elsewhere also have an effect -- and that it's hard to parse out exactly what places, policies or other factors are behind the national statistic.

Georgia health officials said they are working to understand infant mortality trends in that state, and noted the 2022 rate was similar to rates in 2018 and 2019.

There may have been incomplete reporting in 2020 and 2021 during the first years of the pandemic, Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said in an email, and "the 2022 numbers may be more a reflection of what was actually happening all along."

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press, Roni Caryn Rabin of The New York Times and My Ly of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.