U.S. labor market remains strong

WASHINGTON -- Employers posted 9.6 million job openings in September, up from 9.5 million in August, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

It was a sign that the U.S. job market remains strong even as the U.S. Federal Reserve attempts to cool the economy.

Layoffs fell to 1.5 million from 1.7 million in August, more evidence that workers enjoy an unusual degree of job security. The number of Americans quitting their jobs -- a sign of confidence they can find better pay elsewhere -- was virtually unchanged.

The September openings are down from a record 12 million in March 2022 but remain high by historical standards. Before 2021 -- when the American economy began to surge from the covid-19 pandemic -- monthly job openings had never topped 8 million. Unemployment was 3.8% in September, just a couple of ticks above a half century low.

Openings were up by 141,000 at hotels and restaurants, which have struggled to attract and keep workers since the pandemic hit in early 2020.

The Federal Reserve's inflation fighters would like to see the job market cool. They worry that strong hiring pressures employers into raising wages -- and trying to pass the higher costs along with price increases that feed inflation.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2022 in an effort to contain inflation that hit a four-decade high in 2022. In September, consumer prices were up 3.7% from a year earlier, down from a peak 9.1% in June last year but still above the Fed's 2% target.

The combination of sturdy hiring, healthy economic growth and decelerating inflation has raised hopes the Fed can pull off a so-called soft landing -- raising rates just enough to contain price increases without tipping the economy into recession.

"The Fed's primary focus remains inflation," said Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo. "They're reading the economy through the lens of 'What does this mean for the path of inflation ahead?'"

According to Stephen Juneau, an economist at Bank of America, the Fed still has "more wood to chop." His team expects that the Fed will raise rates one more time, in December, to reach a soft landing.

A second report Wednesday showed that U.S. companies added fewer jobs than forecast in October, suggesting demand for workers is starting to wane.

Private payrolls increased 113,000 last month after posting the weakest advance in two years in September, according to figures published Wednesday by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 150,000.

Job gains were broad across establishment sizes and industries, led by education and health services as well as trade and transportation. Leisure and hospitality, which has helped drive the post-pandemic recovery, added the fewest positions since early 2022.

Companies in the professional and business services sector cut payrolls, while all regions except the Midwest added jobs.

The report suggests the labor market is starting to cool more markedly.

The ADP data showed further cooling in wage growth. Workers who stayed in their job saw a 5.7% median pay increase in October from a year ago, according to Wednesday's report. For those who changed jobs, wages rose 8.4%. Both were the slowest pace since 2021.

For Arkansas workers who stayed in the same job for the last 12 months, wages grew by 4.7% year-over-year from October '22 to October '23. That percentage growth ranked 50th highest in the country, the report said. The median annual salary in October for Arkansas workers who remained at the same job for the last 12 months was $46,900.

"No single industry dominated hiring this month, and big post-pandemic pay increases seem to be behind us," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. "In all, October's numbers paint a well-rounded jobs picture. And while the labor market has slowed, it's still enough to support strong consumer spending."

ADP's report is based on payroll data covering more than 25 million U.S. employees.

On Friday, the Labor Department releases its jobs report for October. Forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet expect that U.S. employers added a solid 189,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate stayed at 3.8%. Bloomberg's survey of economists predicts 180,000 new jobs, down from September's 336,000, and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press, Santul Nerkar of The New York Times, Augusta Saraiva, Chris Middleton and Reade Pickert of Bloombeg News.