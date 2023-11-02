Van Buren man is charged with rape

VAN BUREN -- The Van Buren Police Department announced Monday it arrested a former foster parent Oct. 25 in connection with rape and sexual assault.

Benjamin Bartley, 49, of Van Buren is being held at the Crawford County jail on six charges of rape and two charges of second-degree sexual assault as of Wednesday afternoon, an online inmate roster states. He's being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. Nov. 15, according to the jail.

Bartley was a foster parent from 2009 through 2014, according to a Monday post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

The department is seeking any additional witnesses and/or victims who may have had contact with Bartley to assist in its investigation. Those who can help are asked to contact Sgt. Jay Baker at (479) 471-5081.