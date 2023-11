A Vilonia man was struck and killed on U.S. 64 near Conway on Tuesday night, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Jeffery King, 56, of Vilonia was walking at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Sunny Gap Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a 2011 Range Rover driving east on the highway and fatally injured.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.