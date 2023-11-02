What’s the goal?

My wife likes to say that we Ozarkers know how to make do, but not how to be made to do. And she's right.

That feeling was evident at last Thursday night's meeting in Jasper, where over 1,100 people turned up to learn more about the Runway Group's efforts to change the Buffalo National River's designation.

The feelings in that meeting tapped into a longstanding distrust of rich people "from off," as we say--especially when those folks are trying to twist things to suit purposes that don't fit the region or its people. In fact, following the long tradition of ignoring rural people, news of the planning proposal broke only when people surveyed about the potential change sparked concerns throughout the Buffalo River region.

This old pattern of imposing an outside perspective on the hill country has had real consequences for the towns and farms and families of the mountains. A result of this is that we've lost almost 60 percent of farms in the Ozarks since 1950.

What's that meant for the Buffalo counties in question? All counties impacted by the Buffalo--including Boone, which notably wasn't part of the Runway survey, lost over half their farms. Some, like Madison (78 percent) and Boone (79 percent), lost far more.

I'm picking on farms because while not everybody who lives in the country is a farmer, often the fate of the countryside follows the fate of the farms. We all know that story too--as soon as a farm is sold out, developers swoop in with progressive changes--changes that aren't good for rural folks.

Advocates of this shift to a preserve have pointed to West Virginia's New River Gorge as a marker of success. And sure, the economic impact did grow, by a staggering amount (it over doubles the money). But--and here the details matter--the designation change for the Gorge is far too new for us to know just how "helpful" the change is for that region.

If the proponents were honest, they would be clear that we have more questions than answers about New River Gorge. For example: Where's all the money going? Does it stay and meaningfully circulate in the counties around the Gorge? Will the change provide permanent--not seasonal--good-paying jobs for local people? Will it reinvigorate school funding? Or will it--as happens across the country--send that money out of the region and into the pockets of absentee landlords and corporations?

On top of this, the number of visitors that come is mind-boggling--over 600,000 more people visited the Gorge in its first significant year of the change--a 60 percent percent increase in visitors. While some of that can be explained by the post-covid surge of folks stretching their legs, the question we should ask is this: Can our region handle that? Should our region? The answer to both is categorically no. More importantly: If we change to handle it, what will the cost be?

In my mind, the cost will be too high.

Make no mistake--if this designation change happens, things will be different along the Buffalo and throughout the Ozarks. And the changes will likely not bring enough good to balance the bad. Our history shows us that, after all.

The dams through the area were economic engines for a time, but that faded, and even at their best they never produced what they promised. And we lost a lot for those dams. Good towns, and farms, and more are buried under Beaver and Bull Shoals. Good farms were lost when the Buffalo was turned into the first national river. Neither ended economic problems in the region; or fixed unemployment. It just hid the issues or forced people to leave because they couldn't afford to live here anymore.

The question that needs to be asked: What is the goal of the Runway Group and its allies? It seems it's to bury everything that makes the Ozarks the Ozarks.

Jared M. Phillips, Ph.D., is a teaching associate professor and director of undergraduate studies in the Department of History at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the university.