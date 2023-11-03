5 at UAPB named 1890 National Scholars

Five University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students were among the 97 selected nationwide for participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program, said Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for UAPB.

Miriam Bradley, Angelece Curry, Victor Dupree, Kobe Garrett and Talia Jackson are now earning their degrees tuition-free.

"USDA's 1890 National Scholars Program awards scholarships to students attending the nation's 19 historically Black land-grant universities," Demmings said. "The scholarship covers the students' full annual tuition, room and board, and books and fees."

The USDA/1890 National Scholars Program is open to high school seniors entering their freshman year of college, and rising college sophomores and juniors. The 2024 application cycle will open in December 2023.

Another highlight of the scholarship program is that students will also receive experience interning with USDA agencies, she said. After graduation, they can compete for USDA employment. The program is a crucial part of USDA's NextGen initiative, which seeks to expand opportunities for students from underserved communities in food, agriculture and related disciplines.

"Not only do scholars finish their studies debt-free, but they also leave with work experience and their foot in the door at USDA agencies," she said. "The experience and the professional connections they gain during internships often set them up for a solid and promising career trajectory."

UAPB'S NEWEST USDA/1890 SCHOLARS

Miriam Bradley

Bradley is a freshman agricultural business major from Memphis. Bradley said she applied to the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program thanks to encouragement from her cousin Allison Malone, a UAPB alumna and former USDA/1890 National Scholar.

"I feel very accomplished," Bradley said. "It's as if a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. Before receiving the scholarship, I was anxious about tuition, receiving an efficient college education and my future occupation. Thanks to this grand opportunity, all my worries disappeared because I am able to receive my bachelor's degree debt-free, study my intended major and be blessed with a job after college.

"During the summers, I will be working as an agricultural agent for the USDA Economic Research Service. My job will be researching modern issues such as global food security, health and nutrition, food safety, food production, climate change and human environmental impact. I hope to develop improved professionalism, leadership and time management skills.

"I chose to major in agricultural business because it will provide me with the best occupational opportunities that will help me in my future life. My parents had a significant influence on my educational and career path. They encouraged me to find a major that I was interested in and that would provide me with a steady and sufficient job," she said.

Angelece Curry

Curry is a freshman animal sciences major from Pine Bluff. Curry said she applied for the scholarship because she wanted a chance to work for the USDA and participate in informative internships.

"After being accepted as a scholar, I was ecstatic," Curry said. "Thanks to the program, I have new friendships with people with the same interests, and I also gained a mentor.

"I chose my major because I realized that there aren't many Black veterinarians in Arkansas and thought this could be my new path. My mom was the person who influenced me to choose this career," she said.

Victor Dupree Jr.

Dupree is a freshman agricultural business major from Dallas. Dupree said he applied for the program in hopes of getting a full-ride scholarship in his desired field of study. He wants to someday own his own farm or agricultural business.

"I knew there was a lot I could learn from being a part of this program," Dupree said. "Being accepted as a scholar gave me a sense of responsibility because I knew I would be coming to campus with a task to do. So far, I've learned valuable lessons from the program, such as the importance of communication. I will apply that highly utilized skill this summer when I complete my internship in Arkansas with the USDA Farm Service Agency, which is sponsoring my scholarship."

Kobe Garrett

Garrett is a junior agricultural engineering major from Marianna. Garrett said agriculture has been his lifelong passion and he always knew he would someday pursue an education in the field. A friend informed Garrett about the USDA/1890 Scholarship Program, knowing that he wanted to find work with the USDA.

"Being accepted made me feel better about myself," Garrett said. "Honestly, I didn't think I was going to get it. I was so happy and grateful once I heard that I was rewarded with the scholarship. I knew then that I could see myself representing USDA and UAPB well.

"During my studies, I will be an agriculture engineer intern for the Oklahoma Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). I want to learn how to help farmers manage their land and natural resources and become a well-trained agricultural engineer for USDA," Garrett said.

Talia Jackson

Jackson is a freshman agronomy major from Baton Rouge.

When applying for college, UAPB seemed like a perfect fit for Jackson since she wanted to pursue a degree in agriculture at an HBCU. Considering her interest in conservation and environmental sciences, her USDA advisors encouraged her to major in agronomy, the study of plant and soil sciences.

"I was extremely grateful and excited to receive the 1890 scholarship. So far, I understand that there are various rules and regulations that I have to maintain to graduate successfully and learn what my internship teaches me," Jackson said.

"I will complete my internship as a soil scientist with the Plant and Science Division for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. I want to learn conservation methods that help improve our environment. I also hope to learn the necessary information and valuable skills to carry out my future job efficiently," she said.

For more information on the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program, visit www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Will Hehemann is an extension specialist -- communications with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.