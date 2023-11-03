Aces on Bridge

NORTH

; K 7 3

k 8 5

l A K J 10 6

' J 10 6

WEST EAST

; A 9 5 ; J 10 6 4

k A 10 3 k 4 2

l Q 3 l 9 8 7 5

' A Q 9 7 4 ' 8 5 3

SOUTH

; Q 8 2

k K Q J 9 7 6

l 4 2

' K 2

Vulnerable: North-South

Dealer: East

The bidding:

South West North East

Pass

1 k 1 NT Dbl. Pass

2 k Pass 4 k All pass

Opening Lead: Diamond queen

We're all leading lives that are different and yet the same.

-- Anne Frank

You might experience deja vu upon seeing this hand, but with only a few slight alterations to yesterday's layout of the East and West hands, the play becomes completely different.

Here, East does not run from one no-trump doubled. South rebids two hearts to show a minimum opening with six hearts, and North boosts to game. West leads the diamond queen, won in dummy, and declarer plays a heart to the king, ducked. How should the play continue?

If declarer leads the heart queen from hand, West might win and play a second diamond. Declarer wins in dummy, but how does he return to his hand to draw trumps? West is poised to overruff a third diamond with the heart 10.

Meanwhile, playing a club might see West score the ace-queen, while leading a spade to the queen would allow West to win and return the suit, removing dummy's entry.

West is slightly favored to hold two diamonds based on today's bidding, as East might have run to diamonds with a five-carder in a Yarborough. So, declarer must cash a second diamond before continuing trumps. He leads a diamond to the king at trick three, extracting West's exit card, and then plays another trump. West can win, but he must give declarer a route back to his hand to draw the final trump. Eventually, declarer can lead up to the spade king to access dummy's diamond winners.

Cashing the diamond winner early is a Dentist's Coup. Declarer extracts West's exit card so that the dummy cannot be endplayed.

BID WITH THE ACES

South holds:

; Q 8 2

k K Q J 9 7 6

l 4 2

' K 2

South West North East

Pass 1 l

?

ANSWER: I would normally overcall one heart with 11 points, but since my partner has passed, we are unlikely to have a game. I would try two hearts here, to take up some bidding space. The deal surely belongs to the opponents, and it is more important to rob them of space than to worry about partner being misled.

