The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 3, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-776. Jason Bridges v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE CODY HILAND

CR-23-130. Kayvon Ward v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed.