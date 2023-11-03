ASC announces upcoming November events

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announced its November events including ticket sales for "Razzle Dazzle," Live@5 concert, and Yoga In The Loft.

"Razzle Dazzle" ticket sales start

ASC, also known as the ARTx3 Campus, will begin ticket sales today for its biennial variety show fundraiser "Razzle Dazzle: A Holiday Spectacular." Patrons can enjoy the holiday presentation for the whole family at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2, and 2 p.m. Dec. 3, on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC's main facility, 701 S. Main St. Proceeds from "Razzle Dazzle 2023" benefit ASC's youth theater programming, according to a news release.

It is directed by Lindsey Collins and Bethany Gere and choreographed by Grace Coleman.

"In previous years, we have received many requests for a holiday-themed Razzle Dazzle," Collins said. "We try to listen to what our patrons ask us for, and this is one we can certainly deliver on."

This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. The cost is $25 per person. To register, visit asc701.org/razzle-dazzle. For details, contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Live@5 featuring Darnell Cann-Ward -- Nov. 3

Patrons may join ASC for November's Live@5 concert, featuring Darnell Cann-Ward, from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Attendees must be 21 or older. Complimentary wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages are available. The performance will be at The ARTSpace on Main's Art Yard, weather permitting.

"Cann-Ward is a smooth saxophone player and is a member of the Pine Bluff favorite Platinum Hitz. Visitors will be welcomed with soulful jazz and R&B tunes," according to the release.

ASC hosts live jazz, blues and rock & roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month with its Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK Distributors.

Ways of Watercolor with Gary Alexander -- Nov. 4

Gary Alexander will teach Ways of Watercolor at The ARTSpace on Main from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4.

"Participants will embark on a creative journey led by Alexander, where they will learn essential techniques, color mixing, brushwork and other foundational skills needed to master watercolor artistry," according to the release.

The cost is $45 for ASC members and $55 for nonmembers. For details and to register, visit asc701.org/class/watercolor-with-gary-alexander. To register by phone, patrons may call (870) 536-3375. For questions, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.

CrEATe Lab: Golden Hour 'Cook n' Swap'-- Nov. 7

ASC will host a cooking workshop, "CrEATe Lab: Golden Hour Cook n' Swap," at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7.

"This culinary experience, led by Khaaddimah Rahmaan, offers an exciting opportunity for participants ages 50 and older to showcase their favorite dishes, learn new recipes and immerse themselves in the holiday season," according to the release.

Attendees are invited to bring their favorite sweet or savory dish to share and sample with fellow participants and collaborate with one another to learn the recipes behind each meal. Attendees will leave with an array of recipes that they can recreate at home. Patrons can follow Rahmaan as she introduces a new savory holiday dish.

The workshop fee is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. For more information or to register for the workshop, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Water Marbling -- Nov. 11

Patrons can join ARTx3 for Second Saturday Family FunDay: Water Marbling from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at ASC's main facility. Water marbling is the art of painting on the surface of water. Participants will use paper to produce patterns similar to smooth marble or other prints.

ASC's Second Saturday FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

ART WORKS Presents: Slam Poetry -- Nov. 17

An evening of poetic expression will be held during "ART WORKS Presents: Slam Poetry," hosted by Tru Poet from 6–8 p.m. Nov. 17. The event will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

Ages 16 and older are invited to share their spoken-word selections and original creations in an encouraging and inspiring environment, celebrating the art of poetry and storytelling, according to the release.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for non-members. No registration is required. Participants can enter for a chance to win door prizes. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Kids Cookin' for a Cause -- Nov. 18

ASC will host Kids Cookin' for a Cause with instructor Faith Anaya from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Arts & Science Center, 701 S. Main St. This event is free for ages 7-17. To register, visit asc701.org/events/2023/11/kids-cookin-for-a-cause.

This community service program allows youth to practice their kitchen skills while cooking delicious pasta dinners for Arkansans and will help House of Bread Deliverance Church with its mission to distribute meals throughout the community, according to the release.

Kids Cook! is a Little Rock-based cooking school. Its mission is to teach a wide variety of kitchen skills and to provide children with hands-on kitchen experience. They promote nutritious, economical recipes and instill confidence in kids in an exciting, fun, safe environment. Founder Faith Anaya and her staff also lead the instruction of ASC's nutritious cooking program CrEATe Lab.

For more information, contact ASC Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at (870) 536-3375 or srahmaan@asc701.org.

Yoga in the Loft -- Nov. 18

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence from 1:30-3 p.m., Nov. 18, at Yoga in the Loft in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place every third Saturday.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome to attend.

Advanced registration and payment are required. Sign up at asc701.org/class/yoga-in-the-loft-november-2023 or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use a provided yoga mat or bring their own. Patrons should wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org. The session is sponsored by Angela White Smith, Realtor -- eXp Realty.

Registration Deadline: 'Door Hangers and Drinks' -- Dec. 5

The ARTx3 Campus will host a "Door Hangers and Drinks" workshop led by Amy Moore at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Beginners are welcome to join from 6-8 p.m., Dec. 5. Registration deadline is Nov. 21.

Moore will show participants ages 21 and older how to add charm to their homes with festive door hangers. After learning step-by-step to create their own finished piece, students can then add a touch of elegance and personality for guests to see as they walk through the door. Sip on beer and wine provided by sponsors MK Distributors. Nonalcoholic beverages will also be available.

The cost is $45 for ARTx3 members and $55 for nonmembers. Materials are included. To register, visit asc701.org/class/door-hangers-and-drinks-amy-moore or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.