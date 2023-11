BAUXITE 28, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 14

BENTON -- Marcus Wimberly scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as Bauxite (7-2, 6-2 4A-4) defeated Benton Harmony Grove (4-6, 3-5).

Trailing 14-13 with less than 8 minutes left, the Miners rallied behind a fourth-and-23 scramble for a first down by Eli Perry. The play set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Wimberly.

Perry earlier scored a touchdown on a 10-yard run in the first quarter.