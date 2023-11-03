Benton County lawsuits contest ownership of $500,000 lottery ticket

BENTONVILLE --A legal fight is underway between former friends and co-workers over a $500,000 lottery ticket.

Rogers attorneys Aaron Cash and Mauricio Herrera filed a lawsuit in February on behalf of Jose Quinteros against Jorge Rivera Palma and Marco Corado Erazo, who recently filed a counterclaim against Quinteros.

Quinteros' lawsuit claims he and Palma were friends and co-workers when they purchased two tickets Feb. 2 at Quick Mart, 124 N. U.S. 62 in Rogers.

The two agreed to split the winnings from the two Arkansas 200X scratch-off tickets that had a total prize of $80, according to the complaint. The lawsuit claims Quinteros and Palma agreed to buy more scratch-off tickets with their $80 in winnings and equally split any more winnings.

They purchased four Arkansas 200x scratch-off tickets, one of which had a prize of $500,000, according to the complaint.

Quinteros claims in the lawsuit he was in possession of the winning ticket and drove to Palma's home so they could drive to Little Rock to claim the prize.

The complaint accuses Palma of asking Quinteros to give him the ticket so he could show it to Erazo, who was at Palma's house.

Quinteros claims he waited for Rivera to come back to the car so they could drive to Little Rock, but he never came out and he later told Quinteros in a phone call he was going to hold onto the ticket and the two would drive to Little Rock the next day, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit states Quinteros learned the next day -- Feb. 3 -- Palma and Erazo had left for Little Rock without him and without informing him.

Quinteros said in the complaint he called Palma and told him he couldn't claim the ticket as his own and they both had to claim it. Quinteros claims Palma told him not to worry and Quinteros would get his share of the winnings.

The complaint accuses Palma of having Erazo cash in the ticket and claim the winnings as his own and receiving a check for $355,500. Quinteros said in the complaint neither Palma nor Erazo would explain to him why they wouldn't give him any of the money.

Armando Rios, Erazo's attorney, filed a counterclaim last week against Quinteros.

Erazo is suing for malicious prosecution. Erazo contends in his counterclaim he was at work from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 and wasn't at Palma's home.

Erazo disputes he did anything wrong and claimed a lottery ticket for his uncle, who was the sole owner of the ticket, according to court documents. Erazo claims he didn't interfere with any possible agreement between his uncle and Quinteros.

Erazo claims he suffered damages to his reputation and mental distress as a result of Quinteros' claims.

Erazo wants the court to dismiss Quinteros' lawsuit and award Erazo damages, including punitive damages for the malicious prosecution.

Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz ordered the defendants to deposit $177,759 in the court's registry.

A bench trial is scheduled for 9 a.m Dec. 4, but if the parties want a jury trial, the case is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 22.