Brazile, Davis preseason All-SEC

University of Arkansas redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile and senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis were among 16 players on the coaches’ All-SEC first and second teams announced Thursday.

Brazile, who has recovered from surgery that caused him to miss the final 27 games last season, was voted to the first team. Davis was voted to the season team.

Each All-SEC team was required to have a minimum of eight players, and 36 players received votes from the coaches. They did not vote on a predicted order of finish.

Here are the teams as voted on by the coaches:

FIRST TEAM Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn Riley Kugel, Florida Antonio Reeves, Kentucky Tolu Smith, Mississippi State Wade Taylor, Texas A&M Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

SECOND TEAM Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Justin Edwards, Kentucky Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss Grant Nelson, Alabama Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M Mark Sears, Alabama