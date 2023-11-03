Bulldogs to wrap up with Watson Chapel

Two Jefferson County rivals will go head-to-head tonight to close out the season.

White Hall will host Watson Chapel at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium for senior night.

White Hall (3-6, 2-5 in 5A-Central) was officially eliminated from playoff contention by last week's 41-19 home loss to Robinson. Interim coach Jason Mitchell said it has been a trying season for the Bulldogs, so it would be nice to send the seniors out with a win.

"They've been in the program for four years now starting in the ninth grade," Mitchell said. "To be able to send them out on a high note would be huge for them. It'd also be huge for these underclassmen to finish if we can find a way to get a win, maybe start fresh next year and start on a winning streak instead of finishing on a six-game losing streak."

Watson Chapel (0-9, 0-7) is coming off a 42-6 defeat at Beebe.

The Bulldogs entered the season under difficult circumstances following head coach Ryan Mallett's death over the summer. Mitchell led White Hall to a 3-1 start to the year, but a series of one-score losses put the playoffs beyond reach.

Mitchell said the Bulldogs need to get back to executing the basics of football to end this losing streak.

"We kind of hang our hat on running the football, and in a few of those losses that we had, we didn't have much success running the ball," Mitchell said. "That kind of made us one-dimensional. Early on, we had a lot of success with opening up the passing game. Defensively, I think we gotta tackle a little bit better. We hadn't tackled as well the past few games as we did early in the season."

The Wildcats struggled again this year as second-year head coach Maurice Moody continues seeking to rebuild the Watson Chapel football program. As tough as this year has been, a good showing against the rivals from up I-530 would be a nice bit of momentum to carry into the offseason.

Both teams lean on the run offensively. White Hall senior Jayden Smith leads the Bulldogs' rushing attack, while Watson Chapel turns to Omarrion Hunter and Demarrion Kye. The Bulldogs can also throw the ball with quarterback Noah Smith. Watson Chapel doesn't throw it often, but Malachi Rayford is usually the go-to quarterback when it does.

White Hall has faltered defensively the past two games, allowing 42 points at Vilonia and 41 to Robinson. The Bulldogs will seek a better performance on that side of the ball.

As the season wraps up, Mitchell said getting to serve as interim coach this year has been a great experience that took him out of his comfort zone.

"It's been challenging at times, but it's been good challenges," Mitchell said. "This team's been through a lot, and I'm real proud to be able to say that I was their leader this year with all the support from the community and the administration and the faculty here at the high school, it's just been a great experience."