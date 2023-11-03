TODAY’S TOP 10 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW AT NO. 1 LR PARKVIEW

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Camden Fairview: Nick Vaughn; LR Parkview: Brad Bolding

RECORDS Camden Fairview 6-3, 4-2 5A-South; LR Parkview 9-0, 6-0

NOTEWORTHY Parkview is beating its opponents by an average of 39 points per game. ... Nick Vaughn spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Parkview before taking over as Camden Fairview's head coach. ... Eric McGehee has completed 68 of 105 passes for 1,207 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Parkview. ... Fairview had won four consecutive games until dropping a 35-18 decision to Hot Springs last week.

NO. 3 BRYANT AT NO. 2 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bryant: Quad Sanders; Conway: Buck James

RECORDS Bryant 8-1, 6-0 7A-Central; Conway 9-0, 6-0

NOTEWORTHY The series has swayed heavily in Bryant's favor as of late. The Hornets have won the past 10 meetings between the two, including twice last season. ... Conway's Buck James led Bryant to five consecutive state championships in Arkansas' largest classification from 2018-22. ... Bryant has won 35 consecutive conference games. ... The Wampus Cats have allowed 17 points or less in eight of their nine games this season.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT NO. 4 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Springdale Har-Ber: Brent Eckley; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS Springdale Har-Ber 2-7, 2-4 7A-West; Fayetteville 9-0, 6-0

NOTEWORTHY A victory would allow Fayetteville to finish unbeaten in conference play for the second time in the last three seasons. ... Har-Ber has lost three straight games to Fayetteville. The last time the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs was in 2019. ... Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey, a Minnesota commit, has thrown for 2,752 yards and 40 touchdowns. ... The Wildcats have given up at least 44 points seven times in 2023.

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT NO. 5 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES LR Christian: Eric Cohu; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS LR Christian 8-1, 7-0 6A-West; Greenwood 9-0, 7-0

NOTEWORTHY The winner will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class 6A playoffs and will have homefield advantage throughout. ... Little Rock Christian won last season's matchup 49-35 behind Walker White, who accounted for four touchdowns for the Warriors. ... Greenwood is averaging 52 points in league play while Little Rock Christian is averaging 51. ... Jake Field has six interceptions this season for the Warriors.

NO. 6 BENTONVILLE AT NO. 9 BENTONVILLE WEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt

RECORDS Bentonville 6-3, 5-1 7A-West; Bentonville West 7-2, 5-1

NOTEWORTHY The winner this game will be the second seed in the 7A-West playoffs while the loser drops to the third seed. ... Bentonville has won all seven matchups between the teams. ... Dalton Rice has thrown for 2,040 yards and 26 touchdowns for Bentonville West, which is on a five-game winning streak. ... C.J. Brown, a University of Arkansas commit, has caught 43 passes for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns for Bentonville.

SHERIDAN AT NO. 8 BENTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Sheridan: Tyler Turner; Benton: Brad Harris

RECORDS Sheridan 3-6, 3-5 6A-East; Benton 8-1, 8-0

NOTEWORTHY Benton will have the No. 1 seed from the conference regardless of what happens in this game, while Sheridan is eliminated from postseason consideration. ... Sophomore Drew Davis has completed 139 of 192 passes for 2,585 yards and 35 touchdowns for Benton. ... Sheridan was 3-2 in the conference after a win over Sylvan Hills on Sept. 29, but the Yellowjackets have lost three in a row since then. ... The Panthers won last year's meeting 36-14.

NO. 10 PULASKI ACADEMY AT LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 7-2, 5-2 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 3-6, 2-5

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy, the defending 6A state champion, will host a first-round playoff game next week but will have to go on the road in the second round if it wins. ... A four-game losing streak has forced Lake Hamilton into a must-win situation to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Wolves will also need some help from other teams even if they win. ... Bruins quarterback Brandon Cobb leads the state with 3,144 yards passing. He also has 33 touchdowns. ... A second-half comeback allowed Pulaski Academy to stage a 41-39 victory when the teams met in 2022.