Chargers vs. Jets Week 9 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Chargers (3–4) and Jets (4–3) are perfect foils. Los Angeles boasts one of the best offenses in the NFL but cant stop anyone on the other end, while New York struggles to score and prides itself in its elite defense.

Even though the Jets carry a three-game winning streak into Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, they are still 3.5-point underdogs to the visiting Chargers, who ended a two-game losing streak last week. The over/under is set at 39.5, according to SI Sportsbook. Its by far the lowest total of the season for L.A. New York, on the other hand, has become accustomed to over/unders in the 30s.

Almost the entire Jets offensive line is banged up, which could pose a problem for Zach Wilson against Joey Bosa.

Chargers vs. Jets Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Chargers (-188) | Jets (+155)

Spread: LAC -3.5 (-110) | NYJ +3.5 (-110)

Total: 39.5 — Over (-125) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Monday, Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

Keenan Allen has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season, but he faces a stingy Jets pass defense. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles and New York Key Stats and Fun Facts

At 4–2–1, the Jets have one of the best records against the spread in the NFL.

The Chargers defense allows a league-high 7.8 yards per attempt. New York is 27th by that same metric on offense (6.1)

Fewer than 39 points have been scored in four of the Jets seven games this season.

The Chargers scored 30 points in last weeks win over the Bears for the first time since the season opener. Justin Herbert faced very little pressure on his way to 298 yards and three touchdowns. Naturally, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler were the biggest beneficiaries, but rookie Quentin Johnston also had his best game of the year with five catches for 50 yards.

Herbert will be tested by one of the best pass defenses in the league, which allows just 184.4 passing yards per game and has eight interceptions. Look for Ekeler to play a big role catching quick outs close to the line of scrimmage with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed lurking in the secondary. Teams have been able to run on the Jets this season, but Los Angeles doesnt profile as a big threat on the ground especially after it gained just 54 yards on 25 carries in a 17-point win Sunday.

New Yorks offense has not been at the heart of its recent string of wins. The defense and kicker Greg Zuerlein have led the charge as the team has scored just three offensive touchdowns in the last three games. Breece Hall accounts for all three of those scores and though he was bottled up on the ground last week against the Giants, he had a season-high 76 receiving yards on six catches. Garrett Wilson also finished with a season-best 100 receiving yards in the same game against the Giants. This week, Wilson is up against the leagues worst passing defense, which surrenders nearly 300 yards per game.

The Jets could have some success moving the ball through the air to Wilson and Hall, but Hall could be in for another tough day on the ground as the Chargers are one of 12 teams that allow less than 100 rushing yards per game.

Unders have hit more often than not for both teams this season and the over hasnt hit for Los Angeles since Week 2. In a primetime game on the road against one of the leagues toughest defenses, look for that streak of unders to stretch to six.

Chargers vs. Jets Best Bet: Under 39.5 (+100)

